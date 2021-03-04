Theophrastus the Pederast: Surely in mine, the second ring, which is reserved for “carnal malefactors” — people consumed by lust. Behold his crimes: serial marriages to connubially attractive, vastly younger, generously bosomed women with silky yellow hair. Groping! Porn stars! Uninvited kissy-face. Plus, the sinner has been known to wear mirrors on the tops of his shoes for wanton upskirting.
Evilthorpe the Degenerate: YOU MADE THAT LAST THING UP.
Theophrastus the Pederast: Well, he made up many things, so who cares? My circle includes liars. Also, panderers, seducers, traffickers in flattery, false prophets, braggarts and thieves. He called the porcine baby-faced beast of North Korea, a man who has exploded his political enemies with antiaircraft rockets, “terrific.” He once held a meeting in which his fawning Cabinet members called him “great” 32 times. Also Cleopatra and Helen of Troy are residents of my circle. He’ll like it there.
Satan: We don’t WANT him to like it there, you imbecile.
Evilthorpe the Degenerate: It is moot, o Foul One. The realm of lust is rightly a province of my domain, the fourth circle, that of Greed. This man spent his life accumulating unconscionable material wealth through deceit and double-dealing treachery, his only goal — his only religion — being personal enrichment.
Satan: Prove it.
Evilthorpe the Degenerate: I am quoting now from a speech of his from late January 2016: “My whole life I’ve been greedy, greedy, greedy. I’ve grabbed all the money I could get.”
Satan: Point taken.
(Crosstalk. Yelling. High-pitched shrieking lamentations.)
Hogarth the Wicked and Iniquitous: I control the seventh ring, containing the Violent and Blasphemers. This man encouraged a deadly riot. He once told a crowd to beat up a guy who was heckling him, promising to pay the legal fees for anyone delivering a knuckle sandwich. Also he says “goddamn” regularly.
Satan: That last thing doesn’t seem so bad. I mean, by comparison.
Hogarth the Wicked and Iniquitous: Goddamn you, Satan.
(Satan beheads Hogarth with the Diabolical Scimitar of Wrath.)
Satan: Anyone else?
Theophilus the Really Pissed Off: Anger! I rule the fifth circle, the realm of the angry. There has never been an angrier man. There are 2 million Google hits for “Trump” and “lashed out.”
Fred the Fat: My ring, number three! Gluttony! The man is shaped like a manatee. He eats like a swine. He probably has bacon-soaked lard for breakfast.
Arnold the Treasonous Miscreant: Treachery, ring nine! Ukraine!
(Crosstalk. Banshee wailing.)
Satan: Gentlemen, I have reached a decision. If there are no objections, the sinner will be sliced up and chunks of him will be distributed among the rings.
Barnabus the Mildly Disappointing: I am afraid that might be considered divisive ... .
(Satan slays Barnabus with a shoulder-mounted bazooka. The motion carries without further objection.)
A special thanks to Dante Alighieri. Email Gene Weingarten at gene.weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at wapo.st/magazine.
For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.
Follow the Magazine on Twitter.
Like us on Facebook.
Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.