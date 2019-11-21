He is not handsome, as cats go, though his stripy face is very expressive, almost wise. One day a few months ago, a newcomer neighbor “rescued” him, taking him inside and then posting his photo to a neighborhood email group, saying she was going to bring him to an animal shelter for his protection. The reactions were swift and panicked. They all went pretty much like this, in all caps: THAT’S BUSTER! HE TAKES CARE OF HIMSELF! DO NOT SEND HIM TO THE POUND! Some people even noted that an older man feeds Buster and that Buster joins him for walks with his dog, and that all three are friends. That old guy is me.

So a few weeks ago, my girlfriend, Rachel, heard Buster calling out from a nearby fenced front yard. This was unlike Buster, who usually remains pretty stoically silent, like an elderly indigenous sachem. He was asking to be let out of the yard, which was also unlike Buster, who has always been able to leap tall fences in a single bound. It turns out Buster was in trouble. He had a gaping hole in his chest, worrisomely deep, approaching his heart, probably from a leaping mishap involving a projecting barb on a chain-link fence. The front yard he had gone to used to belong to a kindly man who took him in one winter when he was sick. Buster seemed to associate that house with help and safety, but the man has moved away, and the house is empty, and there was Buster, dying and asking for help.

We got him to a veterinarian, who performed emergency surgery. Buster pulled through, and then lived for 10 days in our house with a cone on his head. Animals with cones on their heads look a lot like the RCA Victor dog, if in an inverted, clumsy way. We temporarily renamed Buster “Bonkster,” because he went around bonking into objects. It seemed pretty clear Buster knew he had to submit to this. At mealtime the cone would come off, he would eat, then petition for neck skritches, and purr, and cuddle, and then dutifully submit to the cone again without complaint.

Finally, it came time to release Buster back into the streets. He demanded it, at the door, and he was healthy, and we did. Buster looked back at us, just for a moment, almost wistfully, then sauntered away. And that’s where I hoped this story would end, but it’s not where it ends. It turns out Buster was enormously grateful. We know that because he began leaving us gifts at the front door. Day after day. The first was a dead mouse. Then another. Then two huge dead rats, next to each other, still warm and floppy.

Rachel: “I bet he’s thinking, ‘I don’t know what you guys were planning for dinner, but someone’s having rat tonight!’ ”

The worst was the baby bird, on day six. It was a starling, mortally wounded but not dead. Buster meowed to come in, and did, and placed the bird in the middle of the living room floor, and waltzed away. Trembling, I chopped its head off.

I know that stray cats kill wild animals, and that it is a serious problem, and that wise and decent experts counsel either euthanizing strays or taking them in and making them house cats. And that’s what I would do with Buster, but I have watched this cat demand to be outside, even in bad weather. It is his world, out there. Taking him in, and keeping him in, would break his spirit. It would be like imprisoning him in a shoe box.

So we keep going to the front door every day in a state of anxiety, waiting for the next gift, hoping that Buster will soon harden, return at least a little to his feral roots, and jettison his gratitude and, you know, his humanity.

