If you are a sports fan, as I am, and also a sentient human being, as at least a few of my readers are, you are aware of the stunningly insipid nature of sports interviews. Athletes are forced to conduct them, even though — because they are athletes and not, say, professional philosophers or even English majors who graduate and then have to take jobs in the large-appliance repair industry — communication skills are seldom their best-honed talents. Also, they are terrified of saying The Wrong Thing, since their utterances tend to be amplified by the sports-media amplifying machine into statements of Churchillian gravity. As an understandable result, they mostly rely on safe cliches. In the last month alone, athletes were quoted more than 40 times about how they or their teams need to elevate their performances “to another level.” Translation: “Win more.”