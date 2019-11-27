Another example: One day in 1983, Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov, a lieutenant colonel in the Soviet Air Defense Forces, was confronted with clear satellite evidence that the United States had launched a massive nuclear strike against his country. Petrov’s orders were unambiguous — in such a situation, he was to order a retaliatory strike. He gulped, blanched and decided to do nothing. Something told him the data were wrong, which turned out to be the case. The decision possibly saved millions of lives — even, perhaps, the planet itself.

AD

AD

What connects both of those decisions is that in each case, someone of character acted on his gut. The most recent example of this happened a few weeks ago at a steakhouse in Washington, D.C., when a woman was tested under similarly difficult circumstances and reacted with similar guts, gumption and boldness. I was with her. Her name is Rachel.

We were finishing dinner. I was developing a terrible headache but trying to hide it. The waitress came. I asked for the check, but Rachel first ordered a hot-fudge sundae for dessert. This place was Medium Rare, a good but odd restaurant that offers no choices, like a mafia don with a proposal and a gun. You have to get steak and salad and fries. But their steaks and salads are tasty ... and they have excellent hot-fudge sundaes.

Once the waitress left, I told Rachel of my physical discomfort and said I needed to get some fresh air, and, no problem, I would just hang around outside until she was done. She looked intensely guilty. I left.

AD

AD

Consider Rachel’s dilemma. She had two obvious choices, neither ideal: Let me suffer out there while she finished dinner, or cancel that delicious sundae. Also, it was starting to rain.

Outside, I stood against a wall, getting damp, fighting pain. Perhaps two minutes passed, if that, and suddenly Rachel burst from the restaurant. In a moment of brilliant insight, she had chosen an option that had never occurred to me. Option Three. She was walking very quickly toward me and in the direction of our car. “We have to go,” she said, not breaking stride. In one hand, she had a spoon. In the other, she had a huge glass goblet filled with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream. She had paid the check, grabbed the goo and bolted out the door. “I left a very big tip,” she added primly.

It turns out intense laughter can actually alleviate a headache. Who knew?

AD

AD

We returned the next day, with the goblet and the spoon. “My friend here has something she wants to tell you,” I said to the maitre d’, as though she were a reprobate, shoplifting child. Rachel, eyes downcast, lips pouted, sheepishly returned the spoon and goblet. The maitre d’ grinned and managed to diplomatically act as if this was not unusual at all. Rachel was bootlegging a smile, of course. She was pretty proud of herself but didn’t want to brag.

I bet Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov was similarly modest about what he did.

Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.

For stories, features such as Date Lab, @Work Advice and more, visit WP Magazine.

Follow the Magazine on Twitter.

Like us on Facebook.

Email us at wpmagazine@washpost.com.

AD