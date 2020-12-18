“Hm,” I said. “Maybe we should check our feet and, you know, orifices.” There was nothing obvious. So we summoned the dog. Murphy ambled over, happy to be of service. She seemed fine — nothing oozing anywhere.

Here is the salient fact: We just shrugged and went on with our lives. This is the time of a deadly plague. A little unexplained blood is no biggie.

Later in the week I had an MRI, to check out a lump under an ear. Also no biggie — it’s benign — but during the test the operator had to wake me because apparently I was snoring and twitching. I was pretty exhausted from all the anxiety, and the incessant loud BRAP BRAP BONG BLEAT WHOMP klaxon-decibel noise of the MRI had been somehow soothing, drowning out all coherent thought, and I went out like a light. It was the first good sleep I’d had in a while, even if it only lasted a minute or so. I will always cherish it.

Then, as I drove home, I phoned my daughter. And that’s when I realized Something Was Seriously Wrong.

The world seemed fuzzy. I wasn’t hearing her clearly. I figured I was having a stroke or a burst aneurysm or something, and told her I’d call her back. I didn’t want to alarm her but figured I needed to pull over to the side of the road to avoid killing other drivers or pedestrians, even if I myself was doomed. I’m just that kind of good citizen. That’s when I discovered that the reason I was having trouble hearing was that my ears were still clogged with those yellow foam things they stick in there so the MRI doesn’t deafen you.

Then, a few days later came the truly hellish event. During the pandemic, like a lot of people, I found reason to do things to create new experiences, to relieve the tedium of being locked in. A few months ago, for example, I bought a bidet. It was a success. Much inner peace can be attained from warm water on your butt. Well, during this bad week I decided to buy a straight razor, the cutthroat type last in common use in roughly 1890, wielded mostly by barbers with lush, fancy mustaches. I had once learned to use a straight razor, years ago, and figured it would come back to me. Muscle memory and everything.

Like so many deliveries during the pandemic, the razor arrived at my house late at night. And that is why it was 2 in the morning when I decided, hey, this might be a good time to try it out! Sure, it was pretty dark, and I was still a little groggy from a fitful sleep, but during the pandemic, time means nothing anymore. Day is night. Night is day. The calendar is meaningless. So I shaved at 2 in the morning then returned to bed. It went swell, or so I thought until Rachel woke me up and informed me that my face was crisscrossed by gashes, and bleeding profusely all over the bed and her. My second blood-themed event in five days.

So that was what my week was like. How was yours?

