So my biggest problem turned out not to be eating the cicadas but finding them. I live in downtown D.C., and as I write this, the predicted swarm of oily little monsters has not materialized here. I spent a day searching for them, with dismal results: I found a few vacated exoskeletons, which resemble something a dog coughs up. Eventually I discovered cicadas were basically a suburban event, and that’s when I found Molly. Molly Quigley is a friend of mine. She is a PR person for the stately D.C. restaurant the Old Ebbitt Grill, and I wondered if she might get a chef there to cook me some cicadas. This request did not go well; apparently it would be like asking Auguste Escoffier to whip up some mac and cheese. But Molly turned out to be a great food source.