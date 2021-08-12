Recently, though, I have been dealing with personal criticism from my editor, Tom the Butcher, who contends that my palate is actually immature, because, he says, like a toddler I seem to categorically dislike, and whine about, many foods. Outraged, I began to list the foods I do not like, and, indeed, I discovered there were more than a few. What Tom does not understand, though, is that this is a matter of mature, informed discrimination, not childish biases. I therefore Proclaim that a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that I should declare the causes which impel me to these opinions. Let Facts be submitted to a candid world: