Thomas Kail, 40, is the Tony Award-winning director of “Hamilton,” which is at the Kennedy Center through Sept. 16. Kail grew up in Alexandria, Va., and graduated from Sidwell Friends in 1995. He and his wife, actress Angela Christian, live in New York.

A couple of years ago, my wife bought tickets to “Hamilton” for our anniversary and then took her mom instead. How long can I hold that over her?

Zero days! Always pick your mom over your spouse. Are you kidding me? You have no right to complain. She did exactly what she should have done.

That was the wrong answer. Okay, you’ve worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on “In the Heights” and “Hamilton.” What about you as a director do you think he values most?

You have to ask Mr. Miranda [laughs].

Well, I could, but I want to get your answer.

I think and I hope that Lin knows that I never enter into any of our creative conversations trying to fix anything that he made, only trying to help realize what he told me he was aiming for. I think that created a foundation of trust and faith in each other that allowed us to know that when we started to build something that we were on the same page and interested in the same thing.

This generation of school kids will know more about Alexander Hamilton than any previous generation, including his own. That’s an amazing influence you’ve had.

What we’ve been finding is that this has been part of a movement that has sparked an interest in early American history far beyond “Hamilton.” We have students presenting their own material, and you’ll see a poem about Phillis Wheatley by a 17-year-old student, and you’ll see a song from Abigail Adams’s perspective. Neither of them are characters in our story, but for some reason they spark for those students. And that’s my hope, that this is just an ignition for something much larger. As a mediocre history major and the brother of a sixth-grade teacher, nothing would make me happier.

Is there anything about the play that you got wrong or that you’d like to have done differently?

The thing about making theater is that at a certain point you have to put your pencils down and push back from the desk. There’s a moment when you can’t work on it any more, and what exists now is all of our collective best efforts. I’m sure I could think of a few things that I wish I had done differently, but I also know that I acknowledge it as the furthest we could get in the time that we had.

Did you realize early on with “Hamilton” that you had a massive hit on your hands?

Not to the extent that the show has spread. That was not something you would ever think about. You just try to make the show better each day. But there were indicators along the way. I saw that people were very enthusiastic about Lin’s video when it finally came out on YouTube. I saw the reaction of the small groups when we would do portions of it. I remember hearing the number of people who had registered for our first-ever preview. We just kept our head down and kept pushing the rock up the hill. That was the only way we knew how to work on it.

I have a compulsion to ask successful people about ways in which they feel like a failure.

I think that the nature of being a human being and someone who works in the creative arts is that you hear the word “no” a hundred times before you hear the word “yes.” So I never saw the small things that I did as failures. What I know is that it was my job to be better at my craft on the way out than I was on the way in. And as long as I did that, you always meet somebody, you always learn something you can take with you.

How big a deal is it to have your show at the Kennedy Center?

It’s a very big deal for me. I’m from Northern Virginia, and I drove across the Memorial Bridge or the Key Bridge every day from seventh grade through 12th grade to go to school. It never occurred to me that I would take a show to the Kennedy Center. My parents still live in the area, and that they can be there, and that I finally made something that made it to their hometown, I’m delighted.

What directing changes did you need to make to Hamilton to take it from an intimate Broadway theater to much larger venues such as the Kennedy Center?

None. We don’t make any changes. If the show is playing in a 1,340-seat venue on Broadway or a few-thousand seat venue on the road, the job is the same. Make sure everybody in the building is able to connect to the storytelling. And our feeling is, because of the lyrical density of the show and the physical vocabulary, which is just as dynamic, audiences tend to lean in. We know we just need to meet them. We shouldn’t do anything different because we’re also trying to deliver the show as it has been designed.

When the show was hitting peak demand, did you start hearing from long-lost cousins and kids you went to grade school with trying to get tickets?

I will say I was surprised at how many people had access to my email [laughs]. I’m not on Facebook or social media, but it is amazing how resourceful people will become. Frankly, I was happy people were excited to come and see the show. And it allowed me to reconnect with some people from my past.

If you like, I can share your email address with our readers.

That’s an absolutely terrible idea.

