

Craig Kilborn, the original host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” when it debuted in 1996. (Erica Berger/For The Washington Post)

JULY 22, 1996 When “The Daily Show” premiered with ESPN alum Craig Kilborn as its host, it was not obvious that it would become one of the country’s most influential outlets and go-to source for biting political satire. It was originally pitched to viewers as “a reality-based alternative look at the news, trends, pop culture, current events, politics, sports, movies and, quite possibly, the kitchen sink,” wrote The Washington Post’s Martie Zad.

Jon Stewart took over in 1999, just in time for the Clinton impeachment trial, and hit his stride during George W. Bush’s administration. But Stewart may have had a bigger impact on Barack Obama’s White House. “I can’t say that because Jon Stewart was unhappy policy changed. But I can say that he had forceful arguments, they were arguments that we knew would be heard and deserved to be answered,” former Obama strategist David Axelrod once told Politico.

The show’s success also led to other news-obsessed comedy shows hosted by Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee and John Oliver. Stewart stepped down in 2015 and was replaced by current host Trevor Noah.