Morgan State dropped wrestling after the 1996-1997 season, one in a long line of colleges to shutter their Division I wrestling programs in the past three decades over financial concerns. Today, not one HBCU has a Division I program. In October, however, Morgan announced plans to resurrect its program thanks to a donation that will help provide annual funding and scholarships. Morgan plans to hire a coach in 2022, recruit talent and wrestle a full schedule for the 2023-2024 season. (The $2.7 million donation, made by the HBCU Wrestling initiative and a former wrestler who runs an investment firm, is the largest ever given to Morgan’s athletics department.)