Have you seen the new so-called “smart reply” feature in Gmail mobile apps? It will read your incoming mail and, if it gets the gist, will suggest some chirpy responses, such as “Sounds good!” or “Count me in!” or “Sorry, can’t make it!” If you click on one of these answers, it is automatically pasted into your reply. Thus you are saved at least two seconds of thought, three seconds of typing, and your correspondent is spared the intellectual ordeal of having to read something even slightly original.

The only way anyone should ever use this idiot feature would be if Gmail changed the prompted responses so they are not pablum. Here are some suggested prepackaged “smart replies” I might use situationally:

That’s what SHE said.

Thank you for notifying me and your 3,106 other closest friends in your address book that you have changed your email address. I am so grateful that I will use a kitchen knife to carve the new address into my forearm. Can you remind me who you are again?

Thank you for your notice that this person wants to connect with me on LinkedIn. I am on vacation until Monday, May 7, 2012, and will respond promptly on my return.

I know you are, but what am I?

No, YOU’VE just won a fabulous trip for two! Please remit a credit card number to hold YOUR prize!

I believe you accidentally emailed me a photograph of someone’s penis. Do you mind if I bring it to my book club so my girlfriends can get as big a laugh out of it as I did?

I am so sorry to hear of your recent unfair incarceration in some authoritarian foreign country. I would like to offer the cash donation you need, but all I have is this picture of a penis. Will that help?

Wow! You make $4,500 a month working part time from your home? Count me in! Tell me where you live and when to show up.

Sure, I might be interested in joining your wine-of-the-month club. Can you suggest the proper wine pairing for human flesh? Is it pretty much the same as with pork?

Thank you, Bank, but I decline the offer. It’s funny you refer to the loan as “low interest,” because that precisely describes my feelings about it.

I would like to agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.

If this mailing is how you spend your campaign money, could you send me back my last check?

Unfortunately, I gave my last $10,000 to another Nigerian prince.

Sure, please feel free to use my name as a reference in a job application, even though we barely know each other. I love these opportunities to hone my skills at backhanded compliments and heavy-handed sarcasm.

Thank you for your demand for a retraction of my recent column. Frankly, that column was so easy and obvious that it wrote itself. Therefore I am not responsible for the content. You may complain to the column directly at washingtonpost.com.



