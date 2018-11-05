We now present a few more “pokes,”
Poems wrought from stand-up jokes.
Today’s assortment are all loaners
(Each is old … and all are groaners.)
Chicanery I have detected
And it’s just as I suspected:
My neighbor has been adding loam
To the garden at my home
In short, my pulse, it races, quickens.
For, you see, the plot — it thickens!
A teller at a bank was cross
With her clients, with her boss —
Mostly, though, she got real peeved
And was grumpy, and aggrieved
By the oldsters’ loud demands
With balled-up fists and shaky hands.
“Check my balance!” yelled one boor
(So she tipped him to the floor.)
“Stop behaving like a flamingo!”
Said my wife (in salty lingo).
I took this as a major put-down …
So I had to put my foot down.
If you look at things real close
(You might give it a try …)
Every mirror in the world
Looks just like a giant eye.
“You’re immature!” declared my wife
(She is the nagging sort.)
Indignantly, I ordered her
To leave my pillow fort.
What is orange and sounds like a parrot?
“A carrot.”
Oft upon me thoughts are dawning
This one came in last night’s dream:
When the deaf see someone yawning
Do they think that it’s a scream?
My wife asked for lipstick, but I screwed things up
What happened to her is most shocking to me —
I mistakenly gave her a glue stick instead.
And she still isn’t talking to me.
My wife asked for lipstick, but I screwed things up
To her mercy I soon appealed
I mistakenly gave her a glue stick instead.
(Thank heavens that her lips are sealed.)
A special thanks to Pun.me for the extra special lame jokes! Email Gene Weingarten at weingarten@washpost.com. Find chats and updates at washingtonpost.com/magazine.