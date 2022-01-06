But he learned, too, that not everyone in St. George wanted him there. He was called the n-word for the first time in his life. And while standing on a St. George sidewalk protesting the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, he was forced to breathe toxic fumes when he was “coal rolled” several times by a man driving a truck with a jiggered exhaust system. The truck was festooned with Trump flags, he told me. These experiences galvanized him to join those in the university community who were fighting for a new name; he lobbied legislators while also serving on a key name-change committee. “Dixie,” he came to believe, was a “symbol of hate.”