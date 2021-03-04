McLaughlin, a teacher at the University of Wyoming’s Laboratory School in Laramie, was on sabbatical in Lokve when the pandemic hit. (I connected with her through her sister-in-law, a childhood friend of mine.) When she wrote to me last August, she explained that she has long kept journals, but that she began a new one she calls “Quarantine Recipes” to record what she, her husband and their three kids ate, as well as their daily movements, in case they needed to do contact tracing. “Feeding my family was prevalent in my mind and took up a lot of time,” she added. She writes more when she’s feeling unsettled, she said, and she had noticed a “surge in entries” during the pandemic.

McLaughlin, it turns out, is like a lot of us. When the pandemic began, many people sensed that we were about to live through something historically notable, and took pains to document it. Organizations around the country and the world — historical societies, museums, libraries among them — began collecting artifacts about the pandemic, including personal narratives.

“To us, the details are mundane,” says Jeffrey Reznick, referring to how we might feel about our own musings. He is a historian and chief of the History of Medicine Division of the National Library of Medicine, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. “But to a future scholar, they can tell us a little bit about how we were resilient in facing this profound change in our lives, or how we were not.”

Reznick and his colleague Christie Moffatt, the chair of NLM’s Web collecting and archiving efforts, are part of the library’s collaborative attempt to assemble artifacts from the current pandemic era — a push that started as soon as the World Health Organization declared covid-19 a global health emergency. While the archive contains analog materials — it even has an Anthony Fauci baseball card — there’s “a strong emphasis” on online content. It now has nearly 6,500 “items” from the Web, including articles, videos, press releases and personal stories. “There’s so many opportunities to collect and document this,” Moffatt says.

The library has an extensive archive of items that tell the story of significant medical events, including materials from the 1918 influenza pandemic, the 2015-2016 Zika virus outbreak and much more. But what’s happening now with covid is on a larger scale. “It’s been kind of really interesting looking back. It shows just how the story has changed since we started,” Moffatt says. “It’s really just a huge asteroid that it just does seem to get bigger and bigger with the impact that it’s having.” Reznick notes that the library believes the collection will be of significance to a wide swath of people in the future, not just historians and public health professionals, but also journalists, legal scholars, anthropologists and sociologists.

In early April, the National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Va., launched a covid journaling project aimed at detailing the experiences of women and girls as well as nonbinary individuals from a variety of backgrounds. “The goal was to provide a platform for participants to record their experiences,” says Lori Ann Terjesen, director of education at the museum, adding that female voices are frequently left out of the historical record. So far, she tells me, she has gotten a few hundred journals, both online and physical. The museum is planning an online exhibit and searchable database of the journals.

Submissions include art and poetry, in addition to diary entries. These run the gamut: Some are from people whose lives are inconvenienced but who are otherwise seemingly okay — while others show the devastating impact of this disease. A woman named Lakia records in her diary on April 10, 2020, that her friend is going to the hospital, and she can’t visit him because of covid restrictions. The next day, she writes, “Sadly I found out that my friend Donald, passed away [due] to the Coronavirus.” In another, a 24-year-old Massachusetts woman named Elizabeth writes that she suspects she had covid early on but was not tested because tests were limited. She writes of being frustrated that her part-time job is limited to 15 hours per week, and she hopes to have something new by the end of the month because she’s pulling in only about $240 per week. “I’m still trying to pay rent to avoid owing a bunch of money in rent once this is all over,” she writes at the end of April. “I’m also having a hard time heating my apartment because we have a [wood] pellet stove and pellets are no longer available.”

The museum suggests that women write for set amounts of time, such as 30, 60, 90 or 120 days, but is happy with any contributions. Initially, Terjesen tells me, the museum was going to accept submissions through the end of June 2020. That was then pushed to the end of December. Now, the project is ongoing. “I started getting emails from women saying, ‘You need to keep us going. There’s too much going on in the world,’ ” Terjesen recalls. “It was a form of therapy.”

Scientists, it turns out, believe there can be therapeutic value in keeping a record of one’s thoughts and feelings during difficult times. Adriel Boals, director of behavioral science in the department of psychology at the University of North Texas, is primarily interested in how trauma affects the brain. He says that expressive writing like journaling can be highly beneficial for people who are dealing with stressful events, such as the pandemic: “If someone has a bad experience and they keep it bottled up inside, that will eat away at your emotional health and it’ll eat away at your physical health.”

“One of the best buffers against the negative impact is social support,” he explains. “And I bet during the pandemic everyone’s social support networks have not been as present and readily available as they have been in the past.” Interestingly, he tells me, journaling about stressful things doesn’t necessarily make you feel better right away, because you’re dredging up unpleasant thoughts and emotions. But ultimately that gets offset. “It’s kind of like taking medicine that tastes bad,” he says. “But there’s a great long-term benefit that very much makes it worth your while.”