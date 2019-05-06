Tony Lewis Jr., 38, is a community leader and the author of “Slugg: A Boy’s Life in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” in which he discusses growing up as the son of D.C. drug kingpin Tony Lewis. In his work at CSOSA (Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency) he helps citizens returning from incarceration transition successfully back into the community. He lives on the block he grew up on in Washington.

As a kid, how aware were you of the drug world around you — and your father’s place in it?

That’s the only world I knew. So nothing was abnormal in my mind. I didn’t understand, obviously, my dad’s, like, a major drug dealer. But I know he doesn’t have a job. And I know that people treat us different from everybody else — especially in our neighborhood, but even at restaurants or the barbershop or stores. You know, we had our own parking space at the Capital Centre. Now we have so much more access to celebrities and all that, but then, those guys were, like, the most relevant people in the black community here in D.C. You know what I mean? And then also, outside of my dad, every other man that I know, right, this is his lifestyle as well. I didn’t really know people who worked, particularly men.

And how did you learn about his arrest?

We were at home, and it came on TV — “City Under Seige.” I distinctly remember, I could just sense this anxiety. You know, pagers — we’re beeping him, and he’s not calling back. Nobody knows what’s going on. And just this look in everybody’s eyes, like deer in the headlights. And then it comes on TV. They’re walking him into the police station, and then it’s on the news and in the newspaper, like, every day thereafter. He and Rayful Edmond [were] indicted for running the biggest drug conspiracy in the history of the city.

We get a chance to go over to D.C. jail and see him. I had never seen somebody behind glass, let alone my dad. They were high-profile prisoners, so they had to go into these cages, right? I mean, even though they’re behind the glass, they got to go in a cage. They’re fully shackled. And talking on the phone like this as a 9-year-old …

What does that feel like?

I would cry for hours as soon as the visit was over. All the way home. You know, I love my father. That’s my superhero. So that was extremely traumatic. But I would still want to go see him. Tuesdays and Fridays — I’ll never forget it.

He received life without the possibility of parole. So he goes to prison in ’89. First 13 years, he was in Lompoc, California. So basically from age 9 until I was 22, he was 3,000 miles away. And the stress of all that, the trauma, really took my mom’s sanity. My mother started to battle schizophrenia and depression. I think that was the most significant loss for me — and challenge.

In your work now with returning citizens, you can talk with a level of legitimacy on so many fronts, having been through many of the traumas that come with proximity to the criminal justice system.

When I got my first job doing youth outreach, I fell in love with it. Everything started to kind of make sense. What I’ve been able to show young people in this city — even older sometimes — is that it can happen a different way. Because when they look around in this city — and this is, like, nationwide, for real, in poor black communities — but when you look for native Washingtonians under 40, you’re going to be hard-pressed to really find them doing influential things. We’re not even around. So with me, they know me. It gives them a different perspective. It instills hope.

