For 19-year-old Sage Steffen, a Massachusetts resident who has attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, DiPaola’s videos are a quick and easy way to stay informed. I found Steffen on Twitter, where, in February, they wrote that they get all their news from DiPaola. “For me, it’s really hard to have the attention span to sit down and watch the news for an hour,” Steffen says. “His videos are very easy for me to understand, and I don’t have to worry about zoning out, as they are so short.”