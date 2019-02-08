Columnist

This is the story of how, for about two days last month, my daughter became an international celebrity. Her fame was fleeting, but dramatic. There are many modern lessons in this story, with several poignant themes, but mostly it is about the magnificent silliness of journalism.

It begins a few days after Christmas when Molly and her husband, Julien, were sitting in their living room in suburban Virginia and Julien looked around and made a disturbing observation. “I think,” he said, “that we have a bug infestation.” Theirs is a tidy house, but Julien was noticing a sudden swarm of tiny insects everywhere: floor, walls, windows, ceilings. Hundreds of them. An Amazonian canopy of undulating, disgusting life-forms featuring little brown thoraxes and curiously long and spindly articulated legs.

Julien was being quite calm about this, not really agitated, possibly because the very next morning he was leaving for a month’s stay in China. He is a fine man and a loving husband, but let’s be frank: Whatever the heck was happening was not going to be his particular problem to solve.

Besides, Molly is a veterinarian. She is naturally attuned to critters, large and small. Who better to deal with such a situation? So, summoning all of her veterinary skills, applying the four years of postgraduate learning for which she remains many tens of thousands of dollars in debt, she squinted real hard at these creatures and diagnosed: “These are &$%!@! baby praying mantises.”

Husband and wife then had a slap-to-the-forehead revelation.

Several weeks earlier, they had purchased from Home Depot a stately Christmas tree.

Yes, they had noticed that there was a brown knurlish sort of thing beneath one of the branches.

They ignored this, because they know you cannot obsess over every little thing. Apparently, however, this had been an egg sac.

Nothing would have been wrong had the tree remained uncut, in the wild — the mantises would have stayed in their protected cocoon until the weather warmed enough to keep them alive. But the tree wound up in this toasty Virginia apartment, and God’s thermostat informed the beasts it was time to wake up and face the world. The world was still too cold to keep them alive, but they didn’t know it.

It turns out these were the luckiest baby praying mantises on the planet, because most people — including Julien, by his own sheepish admission — would have simply taken out a vacuum and Hoovered the little boogers up, then left for a leisurely brunch.

Molly is not like that.

As a vet, she has taken extraordinary measures to avoid euthanizing animals unless it was absolutely necessary.

She is not, and has never been, skeeved out by creepy crawlies; as a little girl, she played with worms in the backyard. So she bought a big plastic tub and a vial of fruit flies (mantis yummies) and began to harvest the bugs. After Julien left the next day, she took to Reddit, told people of her plight, and offered to deliver the hundreds of little guys to anyone who wanted them — apparently, they are friendly bugs, ravenous pest-eating insects, useful to organic gardeners.

That’s when the media descended, like a swarm of praying mantises. First up was WJLA (Channel 7), Washington’s ABC affiliate, which did a segment with her that night. (“Christmas tree smuggles hundreds of praying mantises into Virginia home.”) It actually did a follow-up. People magazine. HuffPost. Seth Meyers put it in his monologue. NPR’s “Wait

Wait ... Don’t Tell Me” included it as a question. Julien read

about it when he arrived in China. It got on the million-strong Twitter feed of George Takei — beloved helmsman of the USS Enterprise.

Molly wound up finding a taker for the mantises — someone who wanted them as pets, instructional material for her kids, gifts for gardeners, etc. — so the story ends well. No revolting insects perished. But the question remains: Why did this go viral? There are three answers.

1. The media. Around the holidays, we’re suckers for holiday-related stories.

2. “Man bites dog.” This is the classic case of someone behaving in an unexpected fashion.

3. This had absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump! It was a story about basic human decency and compassion in an increasingly cruel world.

Unfortunately, that turned out to be astonishingly refreshing.

