I’m not a psychologist. I don’t even want to play one for you in this interview. But they are a marvel — how they love, how they forgive. I mean, my [adopted] dog was abused growing up. She doesn’t forget — you still can’t pat her over her head; it scares her. You have to go low, which is the case with a lot of dogs that have been, sadly, abused. But she forgives. And every day is an opportunity to love again and be loved. My friend once said, “Wouldn’t it be great if we all had tails?” Because then we’d know if someone’s really mad or really happy. You wouldn’t have to guess. You’d walk into a meeting, and if the tail is up and wagging: Okay, I got this. But [people] are a lot more complicated. We mask our feelings a lot better.