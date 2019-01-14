

Nick Broten is a 30-year-old industrial robotics and automation programmer. His dream date is a “nonprofit worker who has a go-to whiskey order and enjoys a great cheese plate.” Ilana Ellison is 30 and a communications manager for a nonprofit. Her dream date is “a professor or lawyer who loves to make his own craft beer and go hiking on the weekends.” (Daniele Seiss/For The Washington Post)

In the most iconic scene in "A Clockwork Orange," Stanley Kubrick's 1971 film adaptation of the dystopian novel by Anthony Burgess, state doctors drug the main character, force his eyes open and expose him to a reel of horrors.

Ilana Ellison loves the twisted darkness of Kubrick. She loves movies in general — Martin Scorsese, the Coen brothers, “Wayne’s World.” She keeps a Google spreadsheet of more than five dozen films, her own private Criterion Collection, which she shares with trusted co-workers. She is happiest when curled up on the couch watching movies with her friends.

Her plot to find a guy worthy of that couch, however, has bordered on the dystopian.

Behold, the reel of horrors: the guy who showed up too stoned to have a conversation; the guy who seemed determined to “out-feminist” her by talking about how much he loved Hillary Clinton; the guy who had her go all the way to Arlington — Arlington! — then showed up 20 minutes late and complained when the server put her drink on his tab.

Finally, after a demoralizing date with a guy who was sweet but the wrong kind of nerdy (he was into cosplay and had a line of binary code shaved into his hair), Ilana petitioned us at Date Lab to force her eyes shut and send her on a blind date.

We set her up with Nick Broten, a robotics technician with a “dad bod” who loved the 2010 movie “Tron: Legacy.” This wasn’t some kind of mischief. For one thing, Ilana specifically said she liked dad bods. For another, Nick claimed a particular talent that seemed relevant to Ilana’s predicament: “I’m really good at not having bad dates.”

Could he be Ilana’s deus ex machina? Or, at least, her normal dude ex machina?

Fade-in: interior, Dirty Habit restaurant, Penn Quarter. Nick was there when Ilana arrived, having cleared the bar for punctuality that her past dates had set rather low. He was wearing a leather jacket, which she thought was cool. “Instantly, he seemed super normal,” Ilana told me afterward, “which put me at ease.”

What put Nick at ease was Ilana’s sarcastic sense of humor. He could tell she would be easy to talk to, and he was right. Once they started talking, they didn’t stop. “We ended up talking so much we didn’t eat enough,” Ilana said.

They talked about their rural roots: Ilana’s dad grew up in a Texas town with nine residents, and Nick grew up in small-town Minnesota. When the conversation veered into politics, it was refreshingly brief — just enough to comfort Ilana that they were more or less on the same page. (Nick mentioned going to the 2017 Women’s March, but not in a competitive way.) They talked about how much they both like to travel and to immerse themselves in new worlds. They also like building new worlds from scratch: Both studied technical theater in college and learned some of the same tools and tricks that Hollywood uses to make movie magic.

Talking was as far as they got that night. After closing down a nearby bar, Ilana and Nick hugged goodbye and retired to separate Ubers. Ilana didn’t mind the anticlimax. “I’m a little bit of a traditional person,” she said, “so I’m fine if there’s no kiss at the end of the first date.” Besides, it had been her most promising date in three years.

Indeed, Nick has mastered the technical aspects of dating: listening well, having a sense of humor, not being a weirdo. “I always have pleasant first dates and second dates,” he told me. “That’s never the issue. It’s just that I don’t always find them fulfilling.”

Ilana was fun to be around. But when I asked Nick what he noticed about her when they met in the restaurant, he said he didn’t remember anything in particular.

“Love at first sight” is a tired movie trope and a lousy standard for judging real-life compatibility. Still, it can help drive the plot forward. Nick didn’t feel that. “There were maybe some butterflies that were missing,” he said.

Rate the date

Ilana: 4.5 [out of 5].

Nick: 5.

Update

Ilana and Nick went on a second date, but the sequel suffered from the same lack of butterflies as the original.

Steve Kolowich is a Post Style editor.

More from Date Lab:

She’s used to younger men. He was surprised she wanted to remarry.

He believes talking about politics on a first date is impolite. She’s a communist.’

Date Lab 2.0: Four new writers dig deeper to find out how the dates really went

Apply now to Date Lab

Meet the Date Lab writers from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 8, at Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St. NW. The event is sponsored by: