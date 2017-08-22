

Prince Charles and Princess Diana during a Korean War commemorative service in November 1992. The couple separated that year and divorced in 1996. (Arthur Edwards/Reuters)

AUG. 28, 1996 On this day, Prince Charles and Princess Diana officially ended their marriage of 15 years and a month. “The world’s most talked-about marriage, which became the world’s most talked-about split, came to an end at exactly 10:27 a.m. London time, when a court clerk rubber-stamped the decree,” The Washington Post’s Fred Barbash wrote. Diana, Princess of Wales, as she was known post-divorce, continued to fascinate the public. A little over a year later, she was killed in a Paris car accident while being pursued by paparazzi. Her driver was inebriated and lost control of the car. But people also blamed the overzealous photographers. A judicial investigation concluded the paparazzi were not near the vehicle when it crashed. In 2005, Prince Charles wed Camilla Parker Bowles. In the past year, Charles and Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, have opened up about losing their mother, and, along with William’s wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have launched a campaign called Heads Together to eliminate the stigma around mental health issues.