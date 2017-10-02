Hospital workers carry Malala Yousafzai, 14, after gunmen shot the children’s rights activist in the head in Pakistan in October 2012. (MOHAMMAD REHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

OCT. 9, 2012 On this day, Malala Yousafzai, then 14, was boarding a school bus in Pakistan when a gunman appeared, asked for her by name and shot her in the head. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack on the ninth-grader, who had gained international attention in 2009 for documenting Taliban atrocities using a pen name for the BBC’s Urdu service. “Many Pakistanis view Yousafzai, who also promoted literacy and peace, as a symbol of hope in a country long beset by violence and despair,” The Washington Post’s Richard Leiby and Michele Langevine Leiby wrote in a front-page account that appeared the next day. She eventually recovered and continued her activism. At 17, she became the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Now 20, she announced in August that she had been accepted at Oxford University.

Annys Shin