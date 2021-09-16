It’s interesting that the figures now are actually quite different — as a generalized proposition in respect to people fleeing and in respect to those Afghans whose lives are not safe. And so the way refugees are seen is a running commentary on our own values. On which of our values are taking precedence. On the balance between self-interest and humanity. And I’m not naive about this; there’s always a balance. But that running commentary is something that we have to be very aware of because we know that the best phases of our history are when there’s a combination of self-interest and global interest. Not when there is insularity. And that is especially true in the modern world. We’re a more connected world than ever before, more interdependent than ever before.