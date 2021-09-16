IRC’s been working in Afghanistan since 1988, so we have seen some of this movie before. Although we don’t yet know if this is a rerun or a sequel. We’ve operated in Taliban-controlled areas and in what were previously government-controlled areas. But what we know are two things, really. One is that needs inside of Afghanistan remain very high: 18 million people dependent on humanitarian aid, 80 percent of the country currently affected by drought, 500,000 people recently internally displaced — so, refugees within their own country as a result of fighting — but several million more previously displaced. So the structural conditions are exactly the kind of fragile state, conflict-affected state where the basics of humanitarian survival are desperately needed: water, sanitation, health care, etc. And what we insist are mainstream, and not luxuries: support for women and girls, protection of kids, economic livelihoods, education. As far as we’re concerned, those are lifelines.
The second thing we know is that the last 20 years have brought big changes in the psychology of the population in civil society. Just one example: 40 percent of our 1,700 staff inside Afghanistan — all but a handful Afghans — are women; we have Afghan women in senior positions. The country remains extraordinarily diverse within its own borders, but what our staff and clients are saying to us is that they’re fearful about the future, that they want us to stay, and that they want continued support in trying to take their own country forward.
So what are you seeing in terms of immediate dangers or changes, particularly for women and girls under the Taliban rule — both for your staff and for the people you serve?
We’re absolutely clear that while there was understandable focus on the thousands of people trying to get to Kabul airport in order to get out, we also have responsibilities to the millions of people who are going to stay. And it’s very important that the invisible crisis or invisible humanitarian need represented by those millions is given attention alongside the very visible and absolutely gut-wrenching scenes that we’re seeing in Kabul.
What do you think people tend to misunderstand about refugee crises, about refugees?
It’s really important that those of us in America or Europe remember that nearly 90 percent of the world’s refugees are in poor countries, not in rich countries. It’s a myth that Western Europe or the U.S. are bearing an unsustainable burden of refugees; the vast bulk of refugees are in low- or middle-income countries. Myth number two is that refugees are displaced for a short period of time, when in fact the averages are closer to 20 years than five. Myth number three — this not a short list — is that this is all about young men on the move, when it’s families, with about half of the world’s refugees under the age of 18. And myth number four is that refugees are in camps, whereas we know that 60 percent of refugees in the modern era are in urban areas — like Beirut, Istanbul, Islamabad.
So we need to change the way we do humanitarian aid. We need to provide education as much as we need to provide water and sanitation. And we’re very clear that a feminist approach is important, not just because two-thirds of our clients are women and girls, but because women and girls face double, triple, multiple vulnerabilities and inequalities, that the structures of power that face them are deeply unequal, and we need to take that into account.
You’ve described this era as “the age of impunity.” Can you talk about what you mean by that and what you see as a remedy and path forward?
Impunity means the absence of punishment for crimes. And the killing of civilians and aid workers in war zones represents the ultimate impunity. Ultimate not just because it’s a matter of life and death, but ultimate because the rights of civilians and aid workers in war zones could not be clearer: They have absolute rights to life and to protection. Obviously, the idea of impunity stretches beyond the killing of civilians and aid workers, but I see that as the tip of the iceberg. The impunity in other aspects of life, whether economic or social or environmental, ladders up to that ultimate impunity: 35,000 civilians killed in war; 70 percent of all of people killed in war are now civilians rather than soldiers. And so that idea of an age of impunity is very simple. It’s the idea that the law is for suckers. That if you’re powerful, you treat the law as optional. And that’s a very dangerous future.
The alternative to an age of impunity is an age of accountability, where the law is not for suckers; the law is for everyone. And those with rights are able to uphold them, and those with responsibilities cannot avoid them. We’re living in a time when democracy is in retreat, but I go back a step. I think accountability and the rule of law are in retreat. And that’s happening geopolitically — 2019 was the first year in a hundred with cumulative GDP of the autocracies greater than that of the democracies.
But I don’t have to tell you, this is happening inside our own countries. Adherence to law is a real challenge within the Western world, not just globally. And so what’s the way out? That’s a pretty hard question. To reverse this trend, it’s going to take action by government — but by more than government. The private sector, NGOs and civil society. When governments are in retreat from big problems, which they are at the moment, it’s incumbent on business innovation and civil society mobilization to try to fill the gap. And I do think this tip-of-the-iceberg metaphor is important, because if you can’t defend the most basic rights, it gets harder and harder to defend political rights, social rights, economic rights.
So you see a link between our willingness to allow vulnerable people to be treated poorly with our own democracy’s health.
I think so. My point would be that the age of impunity feeds on itself. And precedents then get misused. So the bombing of civilians in the Jaffna peninsula in 2009, the use of chemical weapons in Syria, the bombing of coaches of children in Yemen — these become a new normal. When in fact, international law says they should be abnormal and those responsible should be held accountable. And there is a slippery slope.
You’ve said that the way we see refugees is as much about us as it is about the refugees themselves.
Yes, and that’s become clearer doing this job in the last eight years. My parents were refugees, and so I literally wouldn’t be here if my parents had not been allowed into the U.K. in the 1940s. Now, we also know that in the late 1930s, two-thirds of Americans said they didn’t want Jews to come from Europe to America. And there were similar figures four or five years ago in the U.S. about Muslims coming to the U.S.
It’s interesting that the figures now are actually quite different — as a generalized proposition in respect to people fleeing and in respect to those Afghans whose lives are not safe. And so the way refugees are seen is a running commentary on our own values. On which of our values are taking precedence. On the balance between self-interest and humanity. And I’m not naive about this; there’s always a balance. But that running commentary is something that we have to be very aware of because we know that the best phases of our history are when there’s a combination of self-interest and global interest. Not when there is insularity. And that is especially true in the modern world. We’re a more connected world than ever before, more interdependent than ever before.
And it’s the ultimate irony, but also tragedy, that this era when we’re more connected than ever before is associated with more nationalism than ever before. And politics shrinking from big issues rather than embracing them. And that, I think, is making it harder and harder to combat the challenges that people face in their own lives. Because although Afghanistan is a long way away, we also know that what starts in Afghanistan doesn’t end in Afghanistan. The Americans, above all, don’t need reminding of that.
A lot of this is the fear of difference, or people who are different than we are, so how do you try to use your tools to instead of highlighting the difference, to highlight the common humanity, and to have people be open to embracing refugees?
I have a very simple answer, but I hope it’s not simplistic. The answer is not speeches by me; the answer is personal testimony of refugees themselves. Of displaced people themselves. Of people caught up in war themselves. The most powerful advocates are those people — a teacher in Kabul, an accountant in Kandahar who says, This is my life. This is what I was doing. This is why I’m under threat. And when he or she says those things, those listening or watching think: Oh my God, there but for the grace of God go I.
I was speaking in California at one of the tech companies, and afterward a woman came up to me in an absolute flood with tears, and she seemed to be Vietnamese, and I said, “Why are you crying?” She said, “I’m crying because my parents never told anyone they were refugees. And I think one of the reasons we’re in a mess at the moment,” she said, “is that refugees didn’t speak for themselves and explain who they were. And I’m determined,” she said, “to tell that story.” So I don’t want to be simplistic, but without the personal testimony of those who are affected, we won’t win this argument.
Before coming to the IRC, you served in a very different capacity — as an MP in the British Parliament and secretary of state for foreign affairs in the U.K., among other political positions. Can you talk about why you left politics and about how that decision to lead in the humanitarian sector feels?
Well, I’m looking from the other end of the telescope. If you’re in government, you see the big picture, but the danger is that you lose sight of the people. If you’re in the NGO sector, you focus on the people, and the danger is you lose sight of the big picture. And so I feel I’m looking from the other end of the telescope. But I left politics for a simple reason, which is that I was in a dead-end where I was unable to speak out without seeming disloyal and so faced a conflict between silence and truth, really.
How has being in this sector changed your notion of how to accomplish important work?
It’s reinforced for me that big change comes from this combination of government leadership, business and organizational innovation, and mobilization — but they don’t necessarily have to happen in that order. Sometimes the mobilization or the innovation has to come first, and the government has to play catch-up.
If there is something you could do in your work now — whether making people understand something about the crisis, pricking consciences — to put your finger on the lever, what would it be?
If I could get every citizen in the world to listen to the story of a refugee or a displaced person, I think their humanity would be moved in the most striking way. Because if you look at the statistics, you get pessimistic. But if you look at the people, you can’t but feel, in the face of their courage and resilience and humanity, What right do we have to give up?
