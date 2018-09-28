One of the quirks of The Washington Post Magazine — of a lot of magazines, actually — is that most articles are finalized long before they arrive at your home. In our case, the lag is about two weeks.

This makes it hard to participate in the daily news cycle, which may sound like a journalistic challenge. But actually, it’s an enormous blessing. In a city that is arguably more glued to minute-by-minute news than any city at any point in human history, we believe this magazine — relaunching today with a new design and new features — can be a refuge of sorts. Not a refuge from politics or from ideas or from the people who shape our world, all of which we will continue to cover in great depth — but instead, a refuge from what happened five minutes ago or what might happen five minutes from now.

In our revamped magazine, this refuge takes many forms. Opening Lines, a new section that leads off each issue, will highlight some of the offbeat characters, crusades and conflicts that swirl around Washington. Star Power, a column by Helena Andrews-Dyer, will grapple with the overlap of D.C. and pop culture. An illustrated feature, Tangent, will draw connections between history and the present. In an initiative called Let’s Talk, we will seek to break the wall between journalists and readers by speaking to people who have commented critically on stories. (Star Power, Tangent and Let’s Talk all appear in this issue, but going forward, they will each appear once every three weeks. Working World and Dilbert, which formerly appeared in the magazine, are moving to The Post’s Sunday Business section.)

Picking up the Post Magazine each weekend may also mean exercising your brain with old standbys like Second Glance or the crossword puzzle. Or laughing along with Gene Weingarten. Or contemplating Washington’s culinary scene, with Tom Sietsema as your guide. Or reading Date Lab and pondering why people fall for each other — or don’t. Most of all, if we are doing our jobs correctly, reading this magazine should mean having access to D.C.’s best long-form journalism: this week, a definitive study of the state of the Democratic Party by Dan Balz, The Post’s chief correspondent, and a story about a 14-year-old girl who learns her immigrant parents may soon be ordered to leave the country.

All of this is presented in a new print design, brilliantly created by The Post’s Suzette Moyer. We have also revamped the look of our long-form articles online, creating a bold presentation that is distinctive to the magazine. And we are redoubling our commitment to publishing photography that not only complements our storytelling, but also tells stories of its own.

Whether it’s a long story or a short feature, a beautiful photo or a striking illustration, we hope each week you’ll find something in the magazine that can take you away from the perpetual crush of Washington news — giving you the space to learn or laugh or think about our city, our world and the times in which we live.

— Richard Just, editor, The Washington Post Magazine

