Whilemuch of the rest of Georgetown begins Christmas Day unwrapping gifts or lazing around, Shapiro — who is Jewish — is spending his morning emptying garbage and recycling bins from neighborhood restaurants, whose refuse can range from the remnants of a $2.45 Booeymonger bagel and schmear to the empty bottle from the Cafe Milano wine cellar that once held $8,700 worth of Chateau Petrus merlot. Garbage, one soon discovers, is the great equalizer.

It’s at Cafe Milano that Shapiro starts his pickup route. At 9 a.m. he pulls up in front of the famed hot spot, coming to a stop as gracefully as a hippopotamus from “Fantasia.” Over and over for the next 50 minutes, Shapiro will trudge down a covered walkway into a courtyard behind the restaurant and reappear lugging garbage bags bulging and oozing with last night’s leftovers, or dragging 64-gallon trash cans called Toters two at a time, as if they’re carry-on luggage. His company also has contracts with Peacock Cafe and Brasserie Liberté, whose garbage likewise resides in the courtyard. On a normal trash day, there would be two trucks assigned to this location, with three workers on each.

AD

AD

Back and forth Shapiro goes, eyes trained on the sidewalk. Every trip ends with a heave into the back of the truck and a downward crank on a lever mounted on the side. Then comes the familiar sound of trash meeting its maker, as if everyone in the world had decided to make a cappuccino at the same time. “It’s a boring job. What can I tell you?” he says, bending over to pick up a few errant foam packing peanuts that have escaped.

Shapiro’s next stop is Booeymonger, a favorite with Georgetown University students for the cheap pitchers of beer and mile-high sandwiches. According to Shapiro, restaurants make up just 2 to 3 percent of his business. “It’s messy, it’s heavy, and it’s not very profitable,” he says. It’s also very competitive,with small haulers bidding on those same jobs.

A native Washingtonian, Shapiro began his professional life in the 1980s as a small builder and developer in town. Until, according to him (and a stand-up-worthy story he told at a Speakeasy DC event, the moment captured and now memorialized on his company website), he “made one too many bets on development” and lost all his money. Unmoored and day-drinking, he took his then-wife’s suggestion that he visit a preacher-psychic for a reading. That psychic had given Shapiro’s ex some eerily accurate readings, and she was convinced that he could help her husband find direction in life.

AD

AD

The psychic covered Shapiro’s hands with his own and waited for messages from the beyond. After making contact with a deceased relative or two, he turned to Shapiro’s most pressing question: What am I going to do?

“Do you know anyone with a purple Cadillac?” the psychic asked. Shapiro said he knew someone with a dark blue Caddy. As it turned out, the psychic knew someone with a purple one, and — wait for it — she was in trash. As Shapiro recounts his origin story in his truck, he grows ever more animated, pounding the steering wheel and imitating the psychic, who, Shapiro says, leaped from his chair and danced around the room yelling, “Trash, trash, trash, trash!”

Shapiro got the message. A few months later, in 1997, with the assistance of a 15-year-old pickup truck, he was in business. He was living in A.U. Park at the time and chose to name his company Tenleytown Trash. “I also liked the alliteration,” he notes.

AD

AD

Shapiro now dispatches 24 trucks from his Chillum Place NW facility. All are orange, and all are emblazoned with quotations, familiar and not. “They’re my trucks. I can do what I want,” he mock-scoffs. “From a marketing standpoint,” he continues, “it got people looking at my trucks.” (It’s hard, he says, to estimate exactly how many customers he has, since a single customer, such as a housing development, can be made up of more than 200 homes.)

The first quote he put on a truck, befitting of a playwright, was from Shakespeare: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” Shapiro doesn’t much care for lawyers, despite the fact that his best friend is a lawyer. (His, in fact.) Today’s truck is more in the spirit of the holiday: “If you believe in prayer, pray; if you believe in serving, serve; if you believe in giving, give.”

After hitting Baked & Wired, a confectionery on Thomas Jefferson Street, Shapiro grinds his way over to the Prospect Street mainstay Martin’s Tavern, the final stop in Georgetown. To access its trash, he must work his way through an alley so narrow, he’s lucky to make it through with the side mirrors intact. When he opens his door, the overwhelming smell is of Christmas past — way past.

AD

AD

“It’s not because I’m a nice guy,” says Shapiro, somewhat jokingly, about his decision to drive on the holiday. “It reminds me of how I started this business and what it’s like for my guys” — he also employs two female drivers — “to work.” He hops back into the truck. “It’s hard, hard work,” he says, suddenly serious. “I’m walking away from Prospect Street stinking.” He pops the brake. “It will stick with me.”