

DJ Hesam Norouzzadeh takes a photo of the crowd celebrating Chaharshanbeh Souri, the Persian fire festival, at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Attendees jump over fires as an act of ritual cleansing, meant to ward off evil spirits. At the festival, attendees jumped over lit Sterno cans because the U.S. Park Police doesn’t allow large open fires at the plaza. (Kate Warren/For The Washington Post)

For thousands of years Iranians have celebrated the new year on the spring equinox. Nowruz, as it's known, is one of the world's oldest holidays and enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status. Leading up to it is Chaharshanbeh Souri, an ancient festival that marks the start of two weeks of Nowruz-related celebrations. This year, it fell on March 19. As an act of ritual cleansing, meant to ward off evil spirits, people jump over open fires. It's a tradition that Iranians in the diaspora have brought with them to all corners of the globe — including Washington.

For the sixth year in a row, Iranians gathered to observe Chaharshanbeh Souri at Freedom Plaza, just blocks from the White House and the Trump International Hotel. The night of the celebration, I headed downtown around 5 p.m. to talk to some of the participants.

By the time the sun had set, about 200 people were there. From a spot on the east end of the plaza, Hesam Norouzzadeh, 33, one of the organizers and a local DJ, entertained the crowd with popular Iranian music. Food trucks parked nearby served up Iranian cuisine. Since the U.S. Park Police doesn’t allow large open fires at Freedom Plaza, the revelers had to settle for jumping over some lit Sterno cans.

Within any immigrant group, there’s an array of cultural, political and religious identities. The same is true for the estimated 1 million Iranians who live in the United States. But this holiday unites them all. And many of the people at Freedom Plaza I spoke with took comfort in knowing that — even after decades of U.S. antagonism toward Iran, and even during the era of President Trump, whose policies, including the travel ban, have directly affected Iranians here — no one was trying to stop their celebration. To them, this is what makes America great.



Sahar Shirazi dances at Freedom Plaza. (Kate Warren/For The Washington Post)

Sahar Shirazi, 26, was one of the first to arrive — and one of the first to start dancing. Born in Missouri, she can trace her Iranian roots to the historic city of Shiraz, known for its poets, wine and the ancient ruins of Persepolis. She now works for a nongovernmental organization that partners with the State Department on international exchange programs. I asked her why she came today. “I think Persians are very, very proud people, but I think a lot of that pride is oriented toward the past. A lot of older generation, they just celebrate Cyrus and Darius” — the two most well-known ancient Persian kings of the Achaemenid Empire — “completely discounting all of the potential that we have as a younger generation,” she said. “The worst part of that is that they have this disappointment going forward and this perception that nothing is ever going to be as good as the historic times. I feel like that’s unfair to all of us. What I like about continuing Chaharshanbeh Souri and Nowruz and other historic Persian celebrations is kind of a reminder that there are plenty of values in our culture that we can be proud of right now.”



Azita, a native of Tehran, celebrates Chaharshanbeh Souri at Freedom Plaza. She came to the United States in 2014. (Kate Warren/For The Washington Post)

I came across Azita, 33, dancing with her older sister Maryam. Azita, a native of Tehran, arrived in the United States in 2014. She now works at a local university as a senior academic administrator. Like many Iranians who maintain close connections with their homeland, she declined to give her last name for fear of reprisals against loved ones there.

After a lifetime of Nowruz celebrations in Iran with family and friends, Azita knew what she was missing: “We have to keep ourselves happy by making do with the minimum possible celebration, like a two-hour party in Freedom Plaza.” Other than being underwhelmed by the Sterno cans, she told me that she has found America mostly welcoming. “Whatever the world is spreading as propaganda against us isn’t truly us at all,” she said. “Every time I introduce myself to Americans as an Iranian, they all get very excited and share with me about their good experiences with their Iranian friends. And that’s always very good news to me.”

Saghi Laghaei, a 44-year-old journalist and human rights researcher, was sitting on the edge of the plaza, waiting for her twin sons and her husband to arrive. Laghaei is also originally from Tehran, where she worked as a journalist for more than two decades. Later she worked at a website that advocated expanding women’s rights in Iran. The site was censored by the authorities, and those who worked there faced persecution and even imprisonment. Fearing similar fallout, she moved to the United States in 2014 with her husband and sons, who were 9 at the time. As she watched people dancing, Laghaei said she was pleasantly surprised to see so many Iranians out in public, listening to music and enjoying themselves.

“For many years, we couldn’t have a party or celebration out in the streets freely. We have been deprived of openly expressing joy and celebrating in our homeland,” she said. “As an immigrant, I’m very happy to be able to experience this in the U.S. capital.” But her sense of contentment is bittersweet, because “I know my own people are facing limitations and prohibitions.”

I asked Laghaei how she felt about the current U.S. administration and its policies toward Iranians. “I don’t expect Trump to do anything for us. Because his responsibility is to take care of his own people and their interests,” she said. “I just wish we had a democratic government in my country that would take care of Iranian people.”



DJ Hesam. He decided to start some new year’s celebrations in Washington six years ago when he and a friend noticed there were none. (Kate Warren/For The Washington Post)

As the night wore on, DJ Hesam wandered over to the Sterno cans where most of the people were. He jumped over them several times, then stayed to mingle. He told me he moved to this country from Tehran in 2007. He’s never returned to his homeland and is unsure whether he can ever go back. He’s found a niche here as a promoter and DJ for Iranian events such as weddings and pop concerts. Six years ago, when he and a friend noticed there were no Nowruz celebrations in Washington, he decided to start some. But bringing Chaharshanbeh Souri to Freedom Plaza proved uniquely difficult. “It took a long time to get the permission for hosting this event in Freedom Plaza. Especially for putting on a fire,” he said. “The Park Police said, ‘No way!’ ”

Then he showed them articles explaining the historical significance of the event and the importance of the flames to ancient Persian traditions, and he won them over. “This year, it only took two days to get the permission,” he said.

I asked if he had ever considered moving the event or canceling it in light of the current president’s policies toward Iran and Iranians. He said no. “Other Americans are very supportive,” he said. “They always come and ask the reason for the gathering and the music, and they even sometimes participate.”

Yeganeh Rezaian is a writer in Washington.

More from the Magazine:

How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list

This ‘hillbilly madman’ is country music royalty. So why haven’t you heard of him?

What I figured out about America’s future from visiting Trump resorts throughout the world