Yes, I am. And as much as I love my wife, she is a silent observer who would only rattle any little shreds of confidence I have left. [Laughs.]

So have you had to kind of recalibrate now that you don’t hear, or pause for, laughter?

In a perfect world, people are laughing so hard, you have to stop. That’s never going to happen here. And so you ultimately just plow ahead. But you don’t want to just talk so fast because you obviously are hoping people at home laugh, too. It’s that weird thing of trying to balance when you tell a joke and how long you wait until you tell the next one. It’s very uncomfortable to sort of dopily wait after a joke. I would hope that people watching at home can tell that we appreciate the weirdness of it and are trying to adjust accordingly.

Is there anything that is actually surprisingly good about this setup?

Well, you never get thrown by a joke not going as well as you thought it would go. And you can do jokes that you're confident would not go well in front of an audience knowing that you don't have to suffer through their awkward reaction to it. Like we had a "Frasier" joke the other day about the fact that Bhutan's graph [of its pandemic curve] looked like the "Frasier" logo. Now, I don't know if we would have taken that journey with an audience. [Laughs.] But it was a joke we all liked a great deal. And I do think, if you're watching at home and you hear an audience laugh really hard at one joke and then not laugh at another joke, it influences your judgment of the joke. Whereas here, there's this nice thing of, "Hey, no one's taste but me and the staff who have chosen these jokes." And everyone at home can judge them accordingly. It's like a blind taste test, to some degree.

So where did your interest in politics come from? I know you grew up in New Hampshire.

If you're not going to be into it there, you probably won't find anyplace later where you'll be more susceptible to its charms. But I remember, we would just do, like, fake elections in our schools, and it was a big deal. I would read old Hunter S. Thompson essays about being on the campaign trail, and I couldn't believe that he was at the Sheraton Wayfarer that we drove by every day. You know, "Oh my god, Hunter Thompson had drinks in there." [Laughs.] Your parents would take you to the local diner to see people who were running for president. For me, I think the most exciting thing was seeing somebody like Paul Simon speak at your school and then see Al Franken play him on SNL. I liked comedy more than politics, but when I realized people in comedy liked politics, I started paying closer attention.

My parents talked politics a lot. And I remember the weekend tradition in our house was my brother and I would tape SNL, and then we'd wake up Sunday and we'd all watch SNL together, and then we'd watch "The McLaughlin Group."

So when you, eventually, got a job on SNL yourself, it must have been a dream come true.

Oh, my — yeah: beyond. I always remember the first day being on SNL. There's pictures of everybody who's ever been on the show, head shots from their first week on the show. The first day you walk down the hall, you think, Oh my god. You see, like, Eddie Murphy and Chevy Chase and Will Ferrell. And then, like, a month into it, you start seeing the head shots of the people who aren't huge movie stars. And you realize, oh, there are a lot of different outcomes from a tenure on this show.

At the White House correspondents’ dinner in 2011, you said, “Donald Trump has been saying he’ll run for president as a Republican, which is surprising since I just assumed he was running as a joke.” President Obama also delivered some pretty tough shots [on Trump] that night. People have said that the evening may have been critical in cementing his resolve to run for the presidency. Do you think that’s the case? And, if it were, would you have done anything differently?

Well, that’s an impossible bit of time travel. [Laughs.] But I should say, I don’t think that anything I did was out of line. Lest anyone forget, [Trump] wasn’t just an ordinary citizen who just happened to have a seat at that dinner. He was a birther, just basically banging the drum on the idea that the president wasn’t from this country, which is as racist today as it was then. And while we’re throwing blame around, I think he was at the Washington Post table. Am I right?

That is right.

[Laughs.] Well, I will share blame with you guys.

You’ve called the president a liar, incapable of uttering truth, amoral. Do you ever worry that so much focus on Trump — and, you may hurl this back at me; the media is culpable — actually fuels the fire and makes him more popular rather than actually holding him to account?

I don’t know. I could see both sides of it. But it’s not just, “Hey, welcome to ‘A Closer Look,’ the president’s a liar.” It’s, like: “Hey, here’s ‘A Closer Look.’ Here’s what he lied about today.” Somebody has to say they’re lies. I don’t think you can just let the president talk without calling in the lies. I mean, for me, it’s more frustrating when someone says he has an “interesting relationship with the truth.” That seems to be some soft middle that doesn’t do anybody any good. And we do try to point out more often than not that a lot of what Donald Trump is doing and a lot of what he’s getting away with are things that were put in place decades ago. One of the biggest mistakes is to think that a lot of it will be different post-Trump era. Hopefully we will continue to point out hypocrisy. Because I don’t think there will be a shortage of it.

I think there will be less can-you-believe-what-happened-today. I don't know if there will be things as baldly comic in the way that hypocrisy is displayed as they are now.

You moved from SNL to hosting “Late Night” and chose a mix heavier on politics, current events.

The first time we did "A Closer Look," we didn't think something that's 10, 12 minutes long about politics would hold people's attention as well as it did. And then, you'd be out and about, and that was the thing, more often than not, people would tell you they liked on the show. And that was nice, too, because it was the biggest chunk of the show. It would be a bummer if people said, "You know, my favorite is that 30 seconds at the end where you say good night."

After you’ve gone through events and processed what to you seems absurd or needs calling out on the show, do you feel better personally, like it’s a way of dealing with things and moving on?

A hundred percent. I can tell you that doing it is very cathartic. And I hope that, to some degree, watching it provides some catharsis as well. You know, when I was at SNL, the weeks off were such an important time to just regenerate and breathe and be out of that insane schedule. Whereas, like, now, when I have a week off, I just find myself muttering to myself because I don’t have an outlet to talk about anything. [Laughs.] Everyone should be so lucky to have 15 minutes uninterrupted to mutter about their feelings.

This country has seen a lot of difficult moments recently, but in this moment, in this pandemic, does being able to interact with the world in this way have a different significance?

Well, the main significance is that we're still able to do it. I feel so incredibly lucky that we've found a way to do the show in the extreme circumstances. I think I would feel very lost without it right now. It's really hard to do it without the staff — one of the most joyous parts of doing the show is interacting with them. But it's still doing the show, and I just feel like I certainly have more of a purpose with it.

Do you have advice to live by?

I will say that I'm incredibly lucky for the chances I've had. And one of the things that happened when I got SNL is that my dad — I remember him saying, "This doesn't mean you're going to have a successful career, but it means you have a chance now. So, you know, don't miss this opportunity." I think that would be the thing that my parents always impressed upon me is that luck is really only as valuable as the hard work you're willing to put into it.

When people are starting out in comedy, it's really hard when people ask for advice because so much needs to go right. But the thing I would say is you just try to put yourself in as many positions for that thing to go right as possible. You know, when I was an up-and-coming improviser, you just said yes to every chance to perform because you never knew the night that somebody who was going to change your life might be in the audience.

So what was your big break?

I was doing the Chicago Improv Festival, which was this small improv festival, with my comedy partner at the time. And someone from SNL was visiting family in Chicago and happened to go see a show. She worked in the talent department. And I remember I got a phone call saying they wanted me to send in an audition tape. And [laughs] — not to date myself, but it was very hard to know somebody with a camera. But it was a huge — I started a years-long process of sending in tapes until I finally physically auditioned. Yeah. It's crazy to think that it would come from that, but that's what it came from.

We all have kind of golden moments in our lives, in our careers, when it feels like things are really just coming together. Can you talk about a moment like that, where it felt like you were in the right place, doing what you were supposed to be doing?

It’s strange, I walked offstage that night at the correspondents’ dinner very much feeling that it couldn’t have gone better. I had spent three weeks with seven writers working on that, and we wrote so many jokes. And I’ll be honest: The hard part wasn’t that Donald Trump was in the audience. The hard part was that Barack Obama was on the dais. [Laughs.] I think there are tough comedians to follow, but I would argue there’s nothing quite as hard as following Barack Obama for the eight years that he was the president at the correspondents’ dinner.