I have been a passionate advocate for more and more frequent and easier international and domestic adoption. Every child is a child of God; every child we want the absolute best for here and across the globe. I think it’s quite a different story to say that because people adopt internationally, ipso facto we should bring in hundreds of thousands or millions of people across the globe who want to come here. There are so many children I have seen over my career and the time that I adopted that I wish I could just pick up and bring here. It’s a heartbreaking situation to see these children in need. But at the same time what is happening in our own country, on our own streets, is also heartbreaking. Yet all the emoting that we see on television is rarely directed toward those children, those veterans, those mentally challenged individuals, people with substance abuse problems, who are literally living in gutters in our finest cities.