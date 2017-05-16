April 30 Issue

The Luxury Issue

One issue was bad enough, but apparently this is going to be a series.

The luxury issue is silly and in poor taste, considering the growing number and magnitude of humanitarian crises around the world, for many of which the United States — especially the people who work in this town — bears great responsibility.

Martha Baine, Waterford, Va.

With the paper stock, the articles looked like advertisements and the advertisements looked like articles, and I really wasn’t sure exactly which words I should pay attention to and which ones to ignore.

I looked at it a second time and was able to read and enjoy “Closely Crafted,” by Emily Heil, and Tom Sietsema’s review of the Greenbrier.

But “Banal Is [not] Beautiful.”

Patricia Quinn, Alexandria, Va.

Perhaps I’m reading more into the story’s opening photo than needed, but I found the “breakfast at the Greenbrier” picture blatantly racist and thoroughly offensive.

“Retro Taste” may be someone’s ideal, but it screams “Poor Taste” to me.

Lisa D. Lucas, Silver Spring, Md.

April 23 Issue

“From Glum to Glam” by Jura Koncius

Thanks for the inspiration. A similar palette and interior design is evolving in my suburban D.C. home to accommodate my adult daughter when she’s visiting from Manhattan. It was pleasing to know that I could help her achieve a more cohesive look in just one room, even though, as the area she occupied growing up, it must reflect a personal history that spans more than 25 years, and serve as an occasional guest room.

I am saving this article!

Margaret A. Thomson, McLean, Va.

April 9 Issue

“Learning by heart” by Eliza McGraw

A great article on Gonzaga College High School’s unique social service program. It shows District youth are doing amazing things in helping our most vulnerable D.C. residents. Thank you.

Gail Basin, North Bethesda, Md.