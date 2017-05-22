May 7 Issue

Just Asking: Paul Scalia, Catholic Priest, by Joe Heim

“Just Asking” is often a fun question-and-answer feature of a notable or interesting person, which Joe Heim had in the Rev. Paul Scalia. Why, then, was it “just arguing”?

Of the nine questions, four were whining about the male priesthood, an issue not even Pope Francis — hardly a conservative on anything — has opened for discussion. What a missed opportunity to interview a prominent local priest about a relevant topic he has a connection to, such as the Mass, confession, sacred music or evangelization.

Kenneth J. Wolfe, Alexandria, Va.

April 30 Issue

“Retro Taste” by Tom Sietsema

I haven’t visited under the current ownership, but I suspect Tom Sietsema doesn’t “get” the Greenbrier. His review lacked any mention of its extraordinary charm, serenity and attention to detail — to say nothing of the superior service. Maybe the cuisine isn’t (was it ever?) up to foodie standards, but it was still excellent.

Sietsema appeared to have little appreciation for the food, music or ambiance, which is vanishing from our landscape. Despite familiar settings, change was evident from the photo of a guest, jacket hanging from his chair, sporting a T-shirt. I guess the Greenbrier has become another victim of a culture clash.

Louise Lake Hayman,

Annapolis, Md.