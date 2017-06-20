June 4 Issue

“A Quiet Desperation,” about African Americans and Alzheimer’s disease, by Marita Golden

I lost my parents to Alzheimer’s. We lost our father in 2004 and our mother in 2008. To see your loved ones go down with this is rough. The article hit home.

Kathy Brooks, Brandywine, Md.

Thank you for the wonderful article on the Williams family and their struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. I, too, had to experience the heartbreak of losing my beloved mother to Alzheimer’s late last year. African Americans do need to do more to bring attention and activism to fighting the disease.

I did take exception to Marita Golden’s point about black institutions, including sororities, not doing enough about the disease. I am a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and we have adopted a focus on Alzheimer’s disease as one of our core program targets. I am becoming an active member with our local Alzheimer’s Association chapter. So, some African American organizations are taking up the charge of raising awareness.

Arlene L. Nixon, Canton, Mich.

“I’m the Weirdo of the Zoo Industry” by Lia Kvatum

Thank you for sharing this thoughtful, balanced and entertaining story. Zoos are major targets for animal rights organizations. Groups like PETA, In Defense of Animals and Born Free generalize their criticisms about zoos. The ethics of keeping animals in captivity is a worthy public debate, but the discussion is only productive when the participants appreciate that all zoos, whether accredited or not, are not the same.

Rich Block, CEO

Santa Barbara Zoo

Santa Barbara, Calif.

May 28 Issue

“Crushing on Concrete” by Amanda Kolson Hurley

I’d like to believe that architecture can be a public good, but the brutalist structures of the capital seem more like fortresses for their government occupants. Is that the image we want our public buildings to have? And can art interventions, installations and updates do enough to mitigate that? I’m not sure, but it could be an interesting experiment.

Tony DiManno, Silver Spring, Md.