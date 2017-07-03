June 18 issue

“The price of identity” by Patrick Marion Bradley

Thanks for the excellent story about the difficulties poor and disadvantaged people have getting state-issued IDs and other documents. It brought to mind the challenge my family experienced in getting my father’s birth certificate.

In the spring of 2004, my five siblings and I surprised my parents with an Alaskan cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. Since the ship stopped in Vancouver, B.C., my parents would need either a passport or birth certificate to enter Canada. Since my father had been born at home — in 1929 in Kentucky — no birth records existed. Thank goodness, Kentucky had a long list of secondary documents my parents could provide to prove my father had been born — and we were able to secure a Certificate of Live Birth for him in time for my parents’ cruise.

My heart goes out to those poor souls who struggle to provide documentation to prove their identities.

Sarah Hamaker, Fairfax, Va.

June 11 issue

“The art of the deal” by David Montgomery

Thank you for taking on the topic of the worth of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. In the current atmosphere, I think it is important because American culture does not seem to value these intangibles. I worked for 15 years for the NEH in its Division of Research and Education. We funded valuable projects with modest grants. That division especially supported in-service intellectual stimulation for both high school and undergraduate teachers that gave them dignity and a shot in the arm each summer.

Teachers and academics evaluated each proposal and then came to Washington to discuss and assign a final “grade” to each. Private foundations and philanthropists followed our lead. This is not something that just happened. It was rooted in real effort. When you add it all up, NEH and NEA are quite inexpensive.

Frederick Robinson, Oxford, Md.