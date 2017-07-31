July 16 Issue

“The Experiment” by Amanda Kolson Hurley

Most articles that we read about Columbia in The Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun and national magazines are cynical and focus on some of the negatives about our town, often pointing out ongoing racial issues (minuscule compared with Baltimore and Washington) and our rather lackluster architecture. (Been to downtown Baltimore lately?)

I was prepared for another “you’re not so hot, Columbia” article, but instead found an accurate description of a community that has matured nicely into middle age and continues to look for ways to reinvent itself while maintaining some of its traditional values.

My husband and I have lived here for 33 years and raised two wonderful children who, although living in other parts of the country, maintain close ties with many friends here. They often say that Columbia didn’t prepare them for the “real” world but that it did give them a foundation that says that people of all backgrounds, faiths and lifestyles can live together if you take some responsibility for making relationships happen.

I am proud to be a Columbian.

Malynda Hawes Madzel, Columbia, Md.

July 9 Issue

“The Calling” by KK Ottesen

At least half of the activists profiled have been heroes of mine since my teens. The words of Mr. Belafonte’s mother were both heartbreaking and inspiring. I remember Dolores Huerta saying that, minutes before Sen. Robert Kennedy’s assassination, she was concerned about his safety. This is a brave woman.

John Lewis and Ralph Nader have taken heat from both the left and right but have remained true to their convictions. Thank God for Alicia Garza. We need her more than ever.

I had to admire even the conservatives you profiled. I disagree with their beliefs, but they have the courage of their convictions!

Peggy M. Spates, Upper Marlboro, Md.