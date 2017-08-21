Aug. 6 Issue

“Larry Hogan’s Alternate Universe” by MatThew Mosk

I am one of Maryland’s dyed-in-the-blue Democrats. So, no surprise, I did not vote for Larry Hogan in 2014. However, after reading Matt Mosk’s enlightening article, I intend to pay closer attention to Mr. Hogan’s actions and record as 2018 approaches. I appreciate that so far instead of “playing politics,” or being divisive and mean-spirited, he has attempted to govern and serve all the people of Maryland.

I shall keep an open mind, watching how our governor continues to lead and certainly will consider giving him my vote.

Catherine Chiccone, Columbia, Md.

Aug. 6 Issue

“It’s Not you, It’s me” by Christina Breda antoniades

I’ve been enjoying your Date Lab feature for years. After reading each entry, I momentarily wrestled with the urge to sign up, and I was just gaining the nerve — while I’m quite the extrovert, I am 76 years of age — when I learned that you’re signing off.

So instead of applying to Date Lab, I’m writing just to let you know how pleasurable your explorations have been and to wish you the best.

Elizabeth Brooks-Evans, Silver Spring, Md.

You will be missed! My favorite part of the Sunday magazine. The new folks have some big shoes to fill.

Michael Koenick, Potomac, Md.

July 30 Issue

“Pain and Protest” by Jennifer Block

Thank you for publishing Jennifer Block’s story [about the Essure contraceptive device]. I am an administrator of a Facebook closed group called Essure Awareness. We are a small casual group of 4,700 members. I have shared your story, which covers issues that some group members may not have known about.

Earlier, I spoke briefly at a Food and Drug Administration hearing concerning how to get information to others who already have Essure but may not know much about possible side effects. Your article may help reach more women.

Sheila Pitt, Chittenango, N.Y.