Aug. 27 Issue

Just Asking: by Rachel Manteuffel

The article [about gun advocate Stephen Yorkman] reminded me of my father, who hunted and was a good skeet shooter. The highlight of every New Year’s Eve was when, at midnight, Daddy would fire his rifle into the air. In the black community of what was once rural Montgomery County, guns were not a bad thing.

Patricia Thomas, Sandy Spring, Md.

Aug. 13 Issue

Working World by Karla L. Miller

Your column includes a question from a reader who is being pressured by an employer to get positive Google reviews from nearly every customer. The reader says, “I have begun to write fake reviews.” Your response notes that Google “frowns” on companies that write their own reviews. In fact, fake reviews are illegal under the Federal Trade Commission Act. FTC guidelines say endorsements must reflect the honest opinions and experiences of the endorser.

Nat Wood, associate director,

Division of Consumer & Business Education,

Federal Trade Commission, Washington, D.C.

Aug. 13 Issue

“Seed of Hope” By Mark Lynn Ferguson

The article [about marijuana in West Virginia] was well written and enlightening. It is hard to believe that Johnsie Gooslin remains so upbeat and positive after everything he has gone through. Hopefully, he will be able to provide for his family, grow the marijuana plants to help save lives and stay in his beloved West Virginia. The state could learn a lot from him.

Patricia Wright, Fredericksburg, Va.

This story hit home. We’ve created a Veterans’ Cultivation Internship Program at our cannabis-focused company, THC Design, in Los Angeles. Our program is meant to explore how cannabis can replace opioids and other addictive pharmaceuticals. The 12-week, paid program will train five military veterans on growing and marketing cannabis. We already have plans for a second group — mostly women — in January.

Ophelia Chong, program director,

THC Design, Los Angeles