Aug. 27 Issue

“Consider the Ice Cream Man” by Bill Donahue

In Mr. Donahue’s ill-conceived article, “Consider the Ice Cream Man” on Aug. 27 — about our mobile vendors and the underlying theme that being an immigrant and having your own business does indeed involve long hours and, like many jobs, can be repetitive — he writes that they have a very “monotonous” job and quotes a driver who says, “I’d be so tired every night when I got home.” Excuse me: I never had the opportunity to ask my grandfather, who immigrated to America in 1920, what he thought about working in a sweatshop, cutting fur to feed and house his wife and my mother, who were also immigrants. If I did, he probably would have said, “What a silly question. I am caring for my family.”

Fortunately, because of his hard work, he grew up to see his daughter, my mother, start her own business with my dad back in the ’50s, when women didn’t often have their own businesses. He watched her take a solo trip around the world back in 1964, because, in part, of his “monotonous” job. My grandfather didn’t get the chance to see his two grandsons go into business together in the ice cream world — to be one of the largest ice cream distributors in the country, but only after we each had our own fruit-and-vegetable stands on the side of the road for many years. Produce stands that we each had to sustain by getting up at 3 a.m. and going to the farmers for their produce, selling it all day, then going home tired at the end of the day. The same fatigue that our mobile vendors feel at the end of their hard day.

Thank goodness that the sweatshops that my grandfather had to work in have been outlawed due to the harsh and dangerous working conditions. Fortunately, America remains a land of opportunity, where hard-working people can find a job to pursue the American Dream and where, unlike in many areas of the world, they have, with relatively little capital, the opportunity to own their own businesses, as our mobile vendors do.

Mr. Donahue, please don’t suggest to the reading public that the American Dream is closed to our dedicated mobile vendors, who have had too many success stories to relay here. The American Dream is still alive and well for new-coming immigrants and semi-recent immigrants. And, yes, driving a mobile vending truck is hard, and it’s monotonous at times, and one can go home at the end of a hard day and be tired. This is what America is all about, and it still holds out to the rest of the world the greatest opportunity for growth and success for all types of nationalities who are willing to work very hard and succeed.

Guy Berliner, president, Berliner Specialty Distributors