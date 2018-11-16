

Athleisure is here to stay, but if you’re tired of yoga pants, you can embrace looks inspired by the world of dressage. DeNiroBootCo, the Italian firm that produces boots and other gear for equestrians, has dipped its toe into athleisure with a sneaker-style take on an English riding boot that is streetwear-ready. Price of white grain calfskin boot available upon request at denirobootco.it.



RV sales have been increasing in recent years. Among the higher-end options, few are as sleek as the 2018 Airstream Classic Travel Trailer. It features smart-control technology in case you forget to shut off the lights, a WiFi booster and Egyptian cotton bedsheets. Prices start at $149,900 at certified Airstream dealers across the country. For details, go to airstream.com.



Jarvis Boards, based in Austin, produces small batches of high-quality, handmade wooden paddleboards. The more common foam and fiberglass boards are less costly. But wood is the way to go for those who appreciate craftsmanship and want a greener and more durable alternative. The San Marcos board weighs about 26 pounds and is designed for paddling, yoga and surfing. $1,600 at jarvisboards.com



With the success of Peloton indoor bikes that let users take part in classes live-streamed on a monitor attached to the bike, entrepreneurs are adapting the same model to other forms of exercise. Mirror looks like, well, a full-length mirror but is actually an LCD screen that can be used to stream live cardio, boxing, Pilates and yoga classes. $1,495 with a monthly content subscription of $39 at mirror.co.



Maybe it is a sign of the times, but evil-eye jewelry — whose purpose is to protect against the evil eye, a curse imposed by malevolent glares — is everywhere. And designers have gone way beyond the simple blue bead charm, embellishing it with precious stones. The results are likely to draw a few stares. Ileana Makri 18-karat oxidized white gold dawn pendant with white diamond, blue sapphires and black diamonds, $5,855 (including chain) at ileanamakri.com.