The challenge, of course, is how to accurately describe the family’s history as successful actors while not downplaying their connection to slavery, the evil perpetrated by John Wilkes, or the racist context for subsequent celebrations of the assassin by neo-Confederates. Indeed, it isn’t just the memory of the family that is marred by links to the Confederacy — so, too, is the history of the house itself: When Tudor Hall first opened for tourists in the 1920s, it was owned by Ella Mahoney, a Harford County native and former neighbor who venerated the Booths and was also a Lincoln hater.