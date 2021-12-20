I think any time that I could pay all of my bills that month or could afford toiletries or shampoo, or could buy myself a new pair of pants for work without having to max out my credit card again, without having to shuffle around — like, Okay, so I won’t pay this one, and I’ll pay this instead — and wouldn’t have to trade off in some way, those were moments when I felt like I was actually doing it. I was making it through the month. And the times that I did get some extra money, my kid got a Happy Meal. And it was a huge treat for us. And now that I am on the other side of that, I try to remember what that felt like to live with that level of precariousness, and it’s something that I try to stay grounded by.