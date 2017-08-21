

There’s hardly a better example of summer’s abundance than the simultaneous peak season of corn and tomatoes. Each one is deliriously delicious on its own, but combine the two, as I have on these grilled pizzas, and it’s a quick trip to sublime.

Ten minutes is all you need to gather the dough ingredients and throw them in a food processor. While the dough rises, you work on the toppings.

This recipe calls for grilling the corn as well, although you’re welcome to swap in corn cooked a different way. The tomatoes are marinated and then drained to remove the excess liquid — a routine that amps up their tomato-y taste. Again, it’s fine to skip this step and just use chopped fresh tomatoes.

Grilling the pies is really quite simple. Here’s a prep trick I use: Typically — maddeningly — you roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface only to watch it shrink right back. But when you roll it out on a lightly oiled one, the dough will stay in place. This allows you to produce a very thin round of dough — and that will result in a crisp, quick-cooking pizza crust.

Nothing to do then but transport that rolled-out round to the grill and cook it for a few minutes. Then flip it over, add the toppings and cook it for a few minutes more. You’ll notice, by the way, that we’re making individual pizzas; they are much easier to make and serve.

6 servings

Serve with a salad of haricots verts, white beans and parsley dressed with a smoked paprika lemon vinaigrette.

For the dough

About 3 cups (360 grams) flour, or more as needed

2¼ teaspoons (one 7-gram packet) instant yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

¾ teaspoon table salt

1 cup warm water (120 to 130 degrees), or more as needed

1½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

For the topping

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

2 large ears corn, shucked

2 cups quartered cherry tomatoes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon minced garlic

¾ cup homemade or store-bought pesto

About 6 ounces (2 cups) coarsely grated sharp cheddar cheese

For the dough: Combine the flour, yeast, sugar and table salt in a food processor; pulse once or twice. Add the water and the 1½ tablespoons of oil, then process to form a soft, slightly sticky dough. If it is too sticky, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time. If the dough is too stiff, add more warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Use some oil to grease a mixing bowl. Shape the dough into a ball and place it in the bowl, turning the dough to coat evenly. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until the dough has doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Meanwhile, make the topping: Prepare a grill for direct and indirect heat. If using a gas grill, turn the heat to medium. Turn off the burners on one side.

If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal or briquettes; when the briquettes are ready, distribute them on one side of the grill. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand 6 inches above the coals for 4 or 5 seconds. Have ready a spray water bottle for taming any flames.

Lightly oil the corn and grill it over direct heat, turning frequently, until it is golden brown in many spots on all sides. Transfer to a cutting board and cut the kernels off the cobs. The yield is about 2 cups.

Toss the tomatoes in a bowl with the 2 tablespoons of oil, kosher salt and garlic; let stand until it is time to assemble the pizzas, and then drain the tomatoes; discard the liquid.

Lightly oil a cutting board that’s large enough to roll out a round of dough.

Divide the dough into 6 equal portions. Working with one at a time, roll out the dough on the cutting board to a 7-inch round, and brush the top of the dough with oil. Lift up the edge closest to you, and, working very quickly, invert the dough, oiled side down, onto the grill. Close the lid and grill for 1 to 3 minutes, or until you can peek underneath and see that the crust has grill marks and is golden brown. Repeat with the remaining portions of dough. Once the first side of each pizza crust is done, transfer to a baking sheet.

Brush the top (raw) sides of the crusts with oil and invert so that the browned sides are facing up.

Spread 2 tablespoons of pesto evenly on each round. Scatter ⅓ cup corn, ⅓ cup tomatoes and ⅓ cup cheese on each one, in that order. Use tongs to help slide one or two pizzas at a time onto the indirect-heat side of the grill. Close the lid and grill for 7 to 10 minutes, until the bottom crust is golden brown and crisped. Serve warm.

