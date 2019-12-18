“It was very hard to pick apart what constituted ‘normal,’ ” Whitaker says. “Was it normal if I just didn’t drink during the week? Was it normal if I kept it to a certain amount a night? Was normal if I could take a couple weeks off of it? I felt like, among my friend group, there were variations of all of those. And these attempts to show that we were in control of something that I don’t think any of us were in control of.”

So at 33 years old, she stopped — with the help of therapy, meditation and Allen Carr’s “The Easy Way to Control Alcohol.” The weirdest part, she says, was that it wasn’t depressing, or hopeless, or anything like what she had imagined sobriety would be. “It was basically like unplugging from the Matrix,” she says. “I was walking around and I was like — oh my God — we don’t have to do this! We don’t have to have wine cellars! We don’t have to have mystery receipts! We don’t have to buy cheeseburgers at 2 a.m.!”

Eager to spread the gospel, she started writing a blog called Hip Sobriety — anonymously at first, and then eventually under her own name. The idea was essentially this: You can choose not to drink, without joining Alcoholics Anonymous. She wrote a couple of posts that went viral, including one titled: “Hi, my name is Holly. And I’m not an alcoholic*. (*Because there’s no such thing.)”

As you might imagine, she got some pushback. One letter in particular made her want to “stay in bed” for days. “This guy basically told me that I was going to kill people,” she recalls. The letter writer said that by telling people that they didn’t have to call themselves “alcoholics” in order to quit drinking, she was “co-signing their death certificates.”

Whitaker understands that for some people, embracing the label “alcoholic” can be helpful — or it may not feel like a choice at all. But she points to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study from 2014 showing that about 90 percent of people who drink excessively did not meet the criteria for alcohol dependence. “It was so obvious to me that there was a gap in the market,” she says. She wanted to help people like her — who didn’t connect with AA, but didn’t want to keep drinking either.

Whitaker’s philosophy no longer sounds as radical as it might have half a dozen years ago. The popularity of the “sober curious” movement has exploded in recent years, especially among young women. It populates Instagram hashtags and wellness blogs and fuels trends like Dry January and Sober September. (According to Pinterest, searches for “sober living” on the website were up more than 700 percent in 2019, putting it among the site’s “top trends” for the year.)

It’s part of the reason Getaway, an alcohol-free bar, recently opened in a trendy neighborhood in Brooklyn. (The mixed drinks contain no alcohol, but still cost as much as $13 each.) Allie Morris is one of the bartenders at Getaway. Six years ago, she was bartending exclusively in alcohol bars (her term) and was struggling with her own drinking. “I felt like I was stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Morris says. She didn’t want to see herself as an alcoholic — and after all, she says, she hadn’t hit “rock bottom.” But she was writing almost every day in her journal about how much she hated drinking and how bad it was making her feel. “I think there’s this really helpful idea of a gray-area drinker,” Morris says. “It’s like, you’re not an alcoholic … but you’re not not an alcoholic.”

She started hunting online for an alternative to AA’s 12 steps and eventually stumbled on a website in Britain called Soberistas. “It was just nice, because it was primarily women, talking about the struggle,” Morris says. “The back-and-forth and the mental battle and the whole thing. I related to them.”

The fact that this movement is being spearheaded mostly by women is perhaps not an accident. In Whitaker’s forthcoming book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol,” she makes the point that AA was created by men, for men. She argues that AA’s 12 steps — introduced in 1939 — are centered on admitting powerlessness, setting aside ego, submitting to a higher power and making amends. Whitaker says that feeling more powerless isn’t what many women who struggle with alcohol need — it’s what made them sick in the first place.

Whitaker fervently believes that everyone should reconsider their relationship with alcohol, whether or not they decide to stop drinking. She hopes that the sober curious movement, though still in its infancy, can eventually encourage more people to do that. “I use ‘sober curious’ as a way to allow people to have the conversation,” Whitaker says. “This work is for everybody.”

Maggie Penman is a producer for The Washington Post’s daily news podcast, “Post Reports.”

