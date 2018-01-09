Courteney Monroe, 49, is chief executive of National Geographic Global Networks. She lives in Bethesda, where she grew up. National Geographic’s first scripted series, “Genius,” whose first season was about Albert Einstein, received 10 Emmy nominations last year.

Moving National Geographic into scripted content, such as adaptations of nonfiction books, is a big departure for the company’s mission. What made you want to do it?

It’s part of a broader journey we embarked on two years ago to kind of elevate what we’re doing with content. It’s really exciting.

What happened two years ago that changed the direction?

When I first assumed the CEO role, I really felt that the strategy we were pursuing didn’t live up to the promise and expectations of the National Geographic brand. We were chasing the audiences of our competitors at the time, like Discovery and History Channel, who were mostly dabbling in male-skewing reality shows and survival shows. It was more of a tonnage strategy: just produce a ton of low-cost — I would argue mediocre — hours of television. And that just felt like not a winning strategy.

So what makes Albert Einstein, say, a part of the purview of National Geographic?

We are looking for drama that’s fact-based and authentic. You will never see dragons on National Geographic. We’re looking for stories that are resonant and muscular and urgent, from the best creative minds.

You came to National Geographic from HBO. What was your first thought when National Geographic offered you the job?

I was unbelievably grateful to have a job in Washington, D.C.! We had relocated here as a family in 2010. My husband got a job at Department of Defense. Also, my mom had been ill for quite some time, and it was an opportunity to be closer to family. I kept my job at HBO initially. I’d go up [to New York] on Mondays and come back on Thursdays, and I did that until I decided that was a bonkers schedule. Life as a working mom is hard enough as it is.

More than a quarter of the proceeds from National Geographic companies go back to the National Geographic Society. What adventures have you helped to make happen so far?

The Big Cats Initiative, which is at the forefront of saving big cats in Africa. We’re very involved in that and produce a lot of programming around that. It’s also something that is meaningful when we talk to A-list creative talent in Hollywood; it can be a real calling card. You can do good by doing good with us. You’re supporting real science, real conservation and real exploration in the world.

You guys are huge on Instagram! How did that happen?

We basically turn over the keys to it to photographers. They sort of self-police it. It’s this organic community of photographers, very pure and beautiful.

Do you like the wilderness?

I mean ... kind of?

Can I quote you there with a question mark?

Yeah! Kind of question mark.

