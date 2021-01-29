“Amateurs talk tactics,” the general said. “Professionals talk logistics.” That well-worn principle turned out to be right: The occupation of Iraq imploded in part because, although the United States provided support for its troops, it failed to provide fundamental logistics to the populace, including electricity, clean water, relief supplies and security.

Nearly two decades later and half a globe away, the same maxim about logistics would apply to the Great Occupation of Washington of 2021. No war was fought in D.C. this month, of course. But the National Guard’s display of overwhelming force certainly played some part in keeping any insurrectionists at bay. For locals and beyond, it was hard not to be awed while watching the streets of Washington overflow with a division of soldiers — starting with about 300 before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, swelling to 10,000 afterward, then to nearly 26,000 before the inauguration. That is roughly the number, a Guard spokesman pointed out to me, of U.S. forces on the Korean peninsula.

A force that large becomes indistinct, a wall of camouflage and fearsome weapons. Yet each of the soldiers — who came from 50 states, the District, and three territories — had to stay somewhere, eat somewhere, congregate somewhere while off duty. Some used cot-equipped spaces in the Capitol or Library of Congress as resting areas, but more likely you would see them at one of the hotels in the District, Maryland or Virginia. Soon I started finding them … hanging around the Watergate complex.

The iconic Watergate Hotel, it turned out, was one of the luxury hostelries where the troops were lodging — largely a contingent from Maine. The splendor of the $400-per-night digs (pre-pandemic price) and amenities, such as maid service, king-size beds and (though off-limits) the lush whisky bar, were not lost on the young citizen-soldiers. Some told me they had never seen anything like it. And it sure beat sleeping on the Capitol floors, as soldiers did not long after the Jan. 6 siege. Or relocating to a parking garage after getting the bum’s rush from the Capitol.

What about the historical connection of staying in the scandal-redolent hotel, synonymous with Nixon-era depredations, to protect a city against the dark forces unleashed by a later president whose name history also will not remember fondly? I brought it up, being a Watergate geek, but soldiers don’t talk politics — publicly anyway.

For the hotel, a week-plus of having 200 rooms booked by soldiers was a boon. The inaugural festivities usually fill up local hotels, but the ceremony this year was mainly virtual, a tourism bust; also, the pandemic had hammered tourism overall and the storming of the Capitol scared away any other would-be visitors. The Watergate and other hotels — like the posh Park Hyatt in D.C.’s West End — could hardly sniff at the business, even if government per diems were not close to usual rates. But the incongruity could not have been greater.

“Usually we have people in nice ballgowns getting ready for an event, not in camouflage fatigues, so it’s quite a different picture,” Pascal Forotti, the Watergate Hotel’s managing director, told me. “We wanted them to feel as welcome as possible.” The hotel made available its Kingbird restaurant (which was closed to the public), where the soldiers could enjoy prepackaged, military-provided meals — three a day, hot and cold. I will tell you, as someone who has gone through training with troops, the food is admirably nutritious but I also kept running into soldiers in search of snacks at the CVS closest to the hotel. “I can’t believe they’re out of chocolate milk,” one was shocked to realize.

Some stats: According to a Guard tally, from Jan. 6 through Jan. 28, the troops required 140 military flights inbound and 107 outbound. Upwards of 400 vehicles were in use. For the massive operation, soldiers brought sleeping bags, uncertain where they would end up. The vast majority landed in hotels — 176 of them. Some bunked in three public schools closed because of the pandemic. Lining up food and sleeping quarters was a “Herculean effort in such a short time,” said Wayne Hall, a spokesman for the National Guard Bureau.

Several hotels usually packed with conventioneers had boots in their lobbies. Thomas Penny, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services, which owns or manages a dozen area hotels, including Marriotts, Holiday Inns and Hyatts, said his properties were happy to have the Army if only for psychological reasons. “The troops’ presence added security for team members who wanted to feel safe,” he told me. “And the opportunity to just have people back in the building — hotels that are usually bustling have been ghost towns — gave the staff a sense of life and purpose.”

In Georgetown, it was common — and pleasant — to hear the melange of accents spoken by troops from the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. I ran into soldiers clustered at outdoor restaurants and the Starbucks overlooking Washington Harbor, spending off time. One Virgin Islander, asked her impression of D.C., said it looked as if a hurricane were coming — all the boarded up businesses were “surreal.”

“Tell Starbucks where you’re from,” beckoned a sheet of paper on a table, offering purple, green and pink markers. “St. Croix. St. John.” Unmistakably military designations: “661st MP. VING 786 HHC 610th 631st.” And somebody wanted it known: “It is cold!!!” With a frowny face for good measure.

The wind whipped up frosty whitecaps on the Potomac as I made my way back to the Watergate. I had overlooked gloves, of course. I noticed the Virgin Island troops walking nearby wore them. Logistics.

The Maine troops, meanwhile, would soon depart for even chillier climes. They were sent off with a letter from Forotti. “I would like to personally thank you for being our guests at The Watergate Hotel,” he wrote. “You traveled from your home states near and far to ensure the safety of our citizens during this historic, yet challenging time in our beloved city of Washington D.C. Your work ensured a peaceful 2021 Presidential Inauguration event for the United States of America.” He added, “It was our pleasure to host you, and the hotel team and I hope that your stay was comfortable.” I suspect it was.