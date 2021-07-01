You know, in this game, you got to endure a lot of failure. As we know, some of the best players in the world, they get 10 at-bats and get three hits. So they fail seven out of 10 times. It’s the same thing as a coach or as a manager. You want every player to succeed. And when they don’t, you wear it. There’s a lot of sleepless nights when I constantly think about players and how to make them better. Not just for this organization but themselves. Because I know what they endure every day, what they go through. So my struggle is always: How can I make them better and how can I make this team better and, honestly, how can I make the city better and the fans better? So it’s a daily grind. But when something does happen and it’s successful, you reap the benefits. And I love that about the game.