

Ouzo and Lemon Cured Salmon (Renee Comet/For the Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Cooks who cure and ferment and preserve seem so confident in the kitchen. Some of them must have started with a recipe like this — easy and foolproof, with stunning results. This version of what is basically gravlax uses Greece’s national drink, an anise-flavored aperitif. Reinforced with fennel seed, brightened with lemon zest and combined with salt and sugar, the curing mixture does its thing in a few days’ time. Then you’ll be able to carve whisper-thin slices for instant hors d’oeuvres and Sunday bagels.

Ouzo and Lemon Cured Salmon

4 to 8 appetizer servings

Serve with pickled vegetables and/or shaved raw fennel.

MAKE AHEAD: The fillet can cure for 2 to 4 days in the refrigerator; we tested it both ways, and preferred the moister, less-salted 2-day version. The cured salmon can be refrigerated for up to 10 days.

Adapted from “Smashing Plates: Greek Flavours Refined,” by Maria Elia (Kyle, 2013).

One 1-pound piece skinless salmon fillet (belly and fat trimmed), preferably center-cut

1 cup fine sea salt

1 cup superfine or caster sugar (see TIP)

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons fennel seed, crushed

⅓ cup plus 1 tablespoon ouzo

Check to make sure all the pinbones are removed from the fillet. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with two layers of plastic wrap.

Combine the salt, sugar, lemon zest, pepper and fennel seed in a medium bowl.

Place the salmon skinned side down and centered on the plastic wrap. Pour the ouzo over the fish, then pack the salt mixture evenly all around the salmon.

Fold up the doubled plastic wrap to cover tightly, making sure to keep the ouzo from seeping out. Place a cast-iron skillet on top of the fish, then seat a 28-ounce can of tomatoes in the skillet. Cure in the refrigerator for at least 2 days, and up to 4 days.

Discard the plastic wrap and rinse the salt cure off the salmon. Pat the fish dry with paper towels. Wrap in a new piece of plastic wrap and freeze for an hour or two; this will make it easier to slice.

When ready to serve, unwrap. Use a thin-bladed knife to cut the salmon on the diagonal into thin, wide slices.

