No. When you go back and look — I don’t care whether it’s the desegregation of sports, the expansion of women’s access to sports — none of it has been done out of consideration of constitutional rights, moral justice, equality and freedom. It has been transactional. The breaking of the color line by Kenny Washington and Woody Strode in football, and Jackie Robinson and Larry Doby in baseball, and Earl Lloyd and Chuck Cooper in basketball was not a consequence of a change in racial attitudes following World War II. It was transactional. There was an opportunity to advance interests by changing business models to include African American athletes. And the same with women. Title IX made it costly not to have some program which at least pretended parity for women in sports, if you got federal money as an educational institution. It was not moral. It was not intellectual. It was not spiritual. It was not even in the guise of respect for freedom and equality. It was transactional. And this thing that the United States Olympic Committee did was transactional. This was the power of social media with athletes saying: We’re going to do this, and we don’t want you punishing us the way you did athletes during the past Olympics, the Pan Am Games and so forth.