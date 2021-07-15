Oh, God, yeah. I can still see exactly where we were standing. He said, “The pain, it accumulates. It accumulates.” Because it does. It’s hard. Because you lose your tribe. You lose your community. And then you got to start from scratch. And attacks are almost from the right, and usually from the Christian world. So I put students in touch with the Q Christian Fellowship, which is a large, progressive organization that kind of skews younger. I’m on their board. We have a lot of resources for Christian kids who’ve been through the wringer. And if I have a chance to talk with them a little while, I usually will just say, “You know, there are other schools you can go to that are also focused on great spiritual growth that will not marginalize you.” I want to help them navigate through and be able to get out of that world.