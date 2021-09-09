There is no such thing as “curry” in India. The blanket term was coined by British colonizers, possibly as an Anglicization of the Tamil word “kari,” which translates directly as “a cooked vegetable or meat.” And yet, in a column published recently in this magazine, Gene Weingarten reduced the food of an entire country — with more than a billion residents, millions of expats, 28 states, eight union territories and 22 official languages — to: “If you like Indian curries, yay, you like Indian food!” He then went on to dismiss Indian food as “the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice,” by which he meant curry — a statement so incorrect that it gives away a shocking lack of knowledge about food and cooking as a whole.