I see two goals: One, that every child and teacher in the state knows about this history. And that’s no mean feat. When the Oklahoma City bombing happened, for example, the state said it was the “worst bombing in Oklahoma history.” We had to remind them about 1921 and say, “No, it’s not. Sorry.” The media in Oklahoma had never even heard of it. So that’s the first thing. But also it’s fascinating that, as with lynchings, we know who the victims are but we don’t know who the perpetrators are; their identities have been suppressed to this day. Who dropped the turpentine bombs? Who owned the airplanes in 1921? We know of one Black pilot with his own airplane in Tulsa. Who owned the other planes? How is it that I, as a scholar of the 18th and 19th century, can find out who did things in, say, 1736 or 1835, yet suddenly it’s 1921 and we have this blank spot? I don’t believe it. When journalists — White journalists — who tried to investigate this in 1971 for the 50th anniversary, they received death threats, and they were told this was not worth stirring up. There is ongoing suppression of the knowledge of history, and that needs to be resolved.