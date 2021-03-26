At perhaps all stages of your journey, entering the presidential race and now, people have worried about your relative inexperience. South Bend is a small city with something like an 18-route bus network and an Amtrak stop. In taking on this massive [transportation] system, what experience translates, and what do you need to figure out?

So the truth is, it’s rare for a Cabinet secretary to have managed an organization as large as a federal agency in the past. And in that sense, I’m not different. And that’s where the phenomenal career staff here at the agency as well as a set of presidential appointees that support me are so important. But I would say that my experience has, I think, prepared me for this, precisely because it gives me the prism of dealing with this department from the perspective of a community that really needs that support.

It’s one thing if you’re a city that has multiple full-time federal-relations employees on staff. And some do. We sure didn’t. [Laughs.] And so I had that experience of trying to get your calls returned in Washington — and it’s part of what motivates me to make sure that we’re serving every kind of community. And while it’s certainly a different scale — I’m used to a budget in the hundreds of millions, and now I have one in the tens of billions — there is also something [similar] about taking the leadership of an agency with a lot of complex and diverse functions and very different kinds of people working within it and bringing a common culture and vision to that entity.

You seem to love new tech, innovation, like the smart sewers you implemented in South Bend. What is the coolest stuff that could be game-changing for transportation?

When it comes to driving, it’s AVs or EVs, automated vehicles and electric vehicles. But I actually think some of the most interesting things happening are around what’s called micromobility. Scooters — all of that. That’s still in its infancy and has enormous potential. Then you look at trains, right? We might be poised for the second great railroad revolution in this country. The first one is part of what made America America. The second one would involve higher speeds, better passenger resources. And then some of the further-out possibilities, like hyperloops and maglevs [magnetic levitation] that are, again, in their infancy but showing a lot of interesting possibilities. Then you got the aviation side, right? Jet planes, drones and commercial space travel. There’s no shortage of fascinating things.

Now, let me mention one other exciting, deeply unsexy, profoundly important thing. Again, I’m looking out the window, and most of what I see that isn’t a building is some sort of pavement. One of the problems with asphalt is it creates runoff. There’s versions of it that are permeable. The water goes right through it. Total game changer.

The other thing I think is ahead that’s just as important and just as innovative is the social side — really understanding what transportation means for human beings. And this is where a lot of the most interesting questions in racial and economic justice are at stake. Is transportation about expanding opportunity? Or is it about preserving opportunity for some? And how do we make sure that a new investment in a neighborhood or a city doesn’t hurt somebody?

Your latest book is about trust. Can you talk about the ways that the idea of trust is guiding your decisions in your new role, in terms of rebuilding trust in government, trust in each other?

I think a lot of the mistrust in our country right now is the result of policy failure. And that policy failure is largely about a generation of intentional disinvestment in the things that we share and need together. So what’s so exciting about the moment we’re in is there’s a chance to change that. To make the investments that will lead to people seeing their government work for them and noticing it, feeling it. It’s a very specific and dollars-and-cents way to talk about something as deep and emotional as trust, but I think it’s profoundly important. And then doing it equitably. That’s how we make sure that we’re actually an instrument of greater, not lesser, trust across the dividing lines that fracture the foundation of American life.

Some of the best examples of unspoken assumptions about trust in our lives come from transportation. We feel it when we get on an airplane — the trust you’re placing in two people in front of that plane to shoot you through the atmosphere in a giant metal tube at almost the speed of sound and deliver you on land safely. But also every time you approach an intersection, your life depends on whether the other cars are obeying the traffic lights. Whether you can trust other drivers and trust the system to keep you safe. Now I’m a steward of that trust.

Just after leaving Afghanistan, where you served as a Naval Reserve officer, a fellow serviceman was killed by a roadside bomb along a route you might have been on yourself. How did that experience shape your outlook and trajectory?

It gives me an appreciation for the unjustifiable luck that explains why it was somebody else and not me. Why I came home and other people didn’t.

Some people think things happen for a reason. You would not agree?

No. How can I say that there was any better reason why a father didn’t make it home and a guy like me did? The only reasons are the ones we create after the fact. And that’s why I feel it as kind of a propulsion more than anything. The only way I figured out how to make good on that fortune is to do everything I can with my time I get to spend above the ground to make sure that my life, but also my country’s life, is worthy of the cost of securing it.

I think a lot about the difference between workhorses and show horses and how to make sure, arriving in Washington, that I make it clear that I’m here to work and get results and be part of the team. Especially in a very functional role like delivering on American transportation after being in a campaign environment, where it’s inevitably a bit more about the show. This is the doing of all things that people talk about on the campaign trail. And so I’m very mindful of the need to just put my head down and deliver.