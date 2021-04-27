The Washington Post Magazine is looking for journalists to contribute to a special issue about the diminished state of local and community news in the United States. Our goal is not to report on the state of local journalism, but to show what the American public misses when thousands of stories are not told. The final result will be a fall 2021 issue of the Magazine that consists solely of stories that have not been reported on, or are underreported, due to decreased resources for local and/or regional news.